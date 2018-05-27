Tokyo tackles tourism boom, readies for Olympics with new cab

By Jack Tarrant / Reuters, TOKYO

Tokyo’s taxi industry is undergoing some radical changes as Japan, already dealing with unprecedented levels of tourism, gears up to host two major sporting events in the next 26 months.

More than 28 million tourists visited Japan last year and the government has set a goal of 40 million foreign visitors by 2020, loading more and more pressure on Tokyo’s already stressed transport system.

Toyota Motor Corp, the world’s largest automaker, believes it has at least part of the answer to this problem.

Anyone who has hailed a cab in the Japanese capital is likely to have enjoyed a ride in one of the company’s iconic Comfort sedans, which make up more than 70 percent of Tokyo’s taxi fleet.

The car, which famously features an automatic opening door, has been in production for 22 years, but in October last year Toyota launched a new model, the JPN Taxi.

Adoption of the JPN Taxi, which has a liquid petroleum gas hybrid engine aimed at lowering carbon emissions, has been gradual, but Toyota said 10 percent of all of Tokyo’s taxi drivers have made the switch.

By the start of the Olympic Games in July 2020, the aim is for the new model to make up more than one-third of the fleet as Tokyo looks to make itself more accessible for those with disabilities, as well as the country’s aging population.

Japan has the world’s highest proportion of elderly people, with 27 percent of the population older than 65 and Toyota’s new car reflects this changing demographic.

“The very reason why we selected the universal design concept is because Japan is a ‘super-aging’ society, at a level we do not see in other countries in the world,” chief engineer Hiroshi Kayukawa told reporters at Toyota’s head office in Aichi Prefecture.

“We are seeing the cities becoming more and more barrier-free, but we also think public transportation should do more in this direction. That was the whole idea around this concept,” Kayukawa said.

The back seats of the JPN Taxi can be moved and a ramp, neatly tucked away under the seat, can be installed in seconds to accommodate customers in wheelchairs. There are also yellow markings and a light on the floor to aid the visually impaired.

“After the Olympics in Tokyo were decided, we looked into our concept and thought there would be a lot of convenience for tourists as well,” Kayukawa said. “There is also the potential that this taxi becomes an icon of Japan for foreigners visiting Japan.”

To that end, much thought was given to the choice of color for the exterior before Toyota selected Koiai, a deep indigo once derived from plant dyes.

“It is sometimes known as ‘Japan blue,’” said Kayukawa, who hopes the new model will become associated with Tokyo, much as the black taxi is with London and the yellow cab with New York. “It just so happens to be the color of the Olympic logo for Tokyo 2020, so we find that a happy coincidence and we hope that deep indigo becomes the image color of Japan.”

The makeup of the army of drivers who patrol the streets of Tokyo is also changing.

Hinomaru Kotsu Co Ltd, one of the largest taxi firms in the city, has recently hired 22 foreign drivers in time for next year’s Rugby World Cup and the 2020 Olympic Games.

With the average age of taxi drivers in Tokyo at almost 60 and a shortage of suitable drivers, Hinomaru started recruiting foreign drivers last year.