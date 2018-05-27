Fiat Chrysler warns 5.3m owners: Do not use cruise control until software update

AP, DETROIT, Michigan

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) NV is recalling more than 5.3 million vehicles in the US, Canada and elsewhere because in rare but terrifying circumstances, drivers might not be able to turn off the cruise control.

The company is warning owners not to use cruise control until the cars, SUVs and trucks can be fixed with a software update.

The condition can occur if the cruise control accelerates at the same time an electrical short-circuit happens, Fiat Chrysler.

However, the brakes are designed to overpower the engine and the vehicles could still be stopped. Shifting into park would cancel the cruise, but tapping the brakes or turning off the cruise control button would not work.

The problem was found in testing of the vehicles’ computer network.

RELATED CASE

FCA has no reports of crashes or injuries, it said, adding that after the testing uncovered the trouble, it reviewed consumer complaints and found one that might be related.

In the complaint filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration — the US’ road safety agency — an owner from Olathe, Kansas, said a 2017 Dodge Journey SUV rental vehicle was being driven about 113kph with the cruise control on when the windshield wipers came on by themselves and the throttle locked up.

The owner, who was not identified in the agency’s complaint database, wrote that the cruise control would not disengage by tapping the brakes or turning off the button.

The driver was able to slam on the brakes and get the SUV to the side of the road.

“It was still running at an engine speed to support 70mph [113kph] and fighting the brakes,” the driver wrote.

The engine stop button also wouldn’t work, but the driver was able halt the SUV and shift into park while the brakes “smoked significantly.”

The recall includes 15 Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler and Ram models from six model years with gasoline engines and automatic transmissions. Included are 4.8 million vehicles in the US, another 490,000 in Canada and an undetermined number in Mexico and other countries.

Drivers should not to use the cruise control until repairs are made, the road safety agency said on Friday, adding that to stop the vehicles, drivers should shift into neutral, forcefully apply the brake and put the vehicle in park once stopped.

RECALLED MODELS

Affected models include the 2014-2019 Ram 1500 pickup, as well as the 2014-2018 Ram 2500, 3500, 4500 and 5500 pickups and chassis cab trucks. Also covered are the 2015-2017 Chrysler 200, the 2014-2018 Chrysler 300, the 2017 and 2018 Chrysler Pacifica minivan. Dodge vehicles included are the 2015 to 2018 Challenger, and the 2014 to 2018 Charger, Journey and Durango, while affected Jeeps include the 2014 through 2018 Cherokee and Grand Cherokee and the 2018 Wrangler.