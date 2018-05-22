Staff writer

E-COMMERCE

Revenue soars to NT$3.54tn

The nation’s e-commerce sector saw revenue soar 73.8 percent between 2011 and 2016 to NT$3.54 trillion (US$118 billion) because of a growing range of apps and an explosion in the number of mobile devices, according to a survey conducted every five years by the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS). E-commerce sales in 2016 represented about 5.8 percent of the total revenue generated by the local manufacturing and service sectors, the DGBAS said on Friday last week. The manufacturing sector accounted for 73.7 percent of total e-commerce sales in 2016, mainly through business-to-business (B2B) sales, while the service sector made up the remaining 26.3 percent, it said. B2B online transactions totaled NT$3.01 trillion in 2016, while revenue generated through business to consumers online transactions totaled NT$525.74 billion, it added.

CHIPMAKERS

Samsung overtakes Intel

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) remained the world’s third-largest integrated circuit supplier in the first quarter, as the company’s sales grew 13 percent to US$8.47 billion from a year earlier, according to IC Insights. Samsung Electronics Co replaced Intel Corp as the world’s biggest semiconductor supplier in the first quarter after its sales rose 43 percent year-on-year to US$19.40 billion, ahead of Intel’s US$15.83 billion, IC Insights said. SK Hynix Inc and Micron Technology Inc ranked fourth and fifth with sales of US$8.14 billion and US$7.36 billion respectively, followed by Broadcom Inc (US$4.59 billion), Qualcomm Inc (US$3.90 billion), Toshiba Corp (US$3.83 billion), Texas Instruments Inc (US$3.57 billion) and Nvidia Inc (US$3.11 billion), it said.

FOOTWEAR

Shui-Mu back in the black

Shui-Mu International Co Ltd (阿瘦實業), which markets and retails own-brand footwear, swung into a profit in the first quarter of this year thanks to efforts to adjust its brands, which helped improve its product mix and led to better profitability. The company, which sells footwear under its brands A.S.O. and BESO, as well as producing footwear for foreign brands, said last week its net profit was NT$11.59 million in the first quarter, or earnings per share of NT$0.17, compared with a net loss of NT$38.41 million a year earlier. Cumulative sales in the first four months totaled NT$564.09 million, up 2.16 percent year-on-year, it said.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Enimmune to trial vaccine

Enimmune Corp, a 51 percent-owned subsidiary of vaccine maker Adimmune Corp (國光生技), yesterday announced that it has received approval from the Food and Drug Administration to commence multinational phase III clinical trials of its enterovirus 71 vaccine. Enimmune said that it expects to gain marketing approval for the vaccine from the regulator by 2020.

ENERGY

CPC signs battery deal

State-owned oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油) yesterday inked a memorandum of understanding with Japan’s TDK and Taiwanese battery and charging network developer Eternalergy (碩城科技) to form a joint venture to develop batteries for electric scooters. The two Taiwanese companies are expected to take a controlling stake in the subsidiary, with CPC to hold a majority 49 percent stake, the state-run company said. CPC said that it plans to supply lithium titanate and other materials, and build batteries based on TDK’s research to tap Southeast Asian markets.