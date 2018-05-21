Staff writer, with CNA

TELECOMS

Chunghwa to fund start-up

Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) on Friday last week announced that it plans to participate in the B-round of funding for Taiwanese start-up 4Gamers Entertainment Inc (就肆電競), saying it is positive about the development of the e-sports industry and digital economy in the nation. Other investors leading the round of funding include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s (阿里巴巴) Taiwan Entrepreneurs Fund (台灣創業者基金) and CDIB Capital Group (中華開發資本). The Taipei-based 4Gamers is the nation’s largest e-sports integrated marketing company. Chunghwa Telecom said it would team up with 4Gamers to organize e-sports competitions in Southeast Asia.

TRADE

TAITRA to host Indian group

The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA, 外貿協會) and the India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO) on Friday last week agreed to hold talks on business cooperation in Taipei in October. The meeting would allow Taiwanese and Indian businesses to explore opportunities to work together, TAITRA said. ITPO is to attend upcoming TAITRA events, including Taitronics in October and Computex and Food Taipei next year, and help TAITRA with the Smart Asia show in October in Bengaluru.

BANKING

Exposure to China falls

Outstanding loans extended to and investments made in China by Taiwanese banks in the first quarter of this year totaled NT$1.72 trillion (US$57.5 billion), compared with NT$1.73 trillion in the previous quarter, reducing the banks’ average exposure to China relative to combined net worth from 0.54 to 0.53, the Financial Supervisory Commission said on Monday last week.