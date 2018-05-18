Agencies

CURRENCIES

HK defends peg again

Hong Kong intervened to defend its currency peg for a second day after the Hong Kong dollar fell to the weak end of its trading band. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority bought HK$9.5 billion (US$1.21 billion) of HK dollars overnight, the third-biggest intervention since the defense began last month. The authority mopped up HK$1.57 billion on Wednesday. The de facto central bank has now spent US$7.95 billion protecting its currency system, which has the effect of tightening liquidity in a territory that has grown fat on ultra-low borrowing costs. The three-month borrowing rate is 1.75 percent, near the highest since December 2008 and up from 0.8 percent a year earlier.

TECHNOLOGY

Tencent profits surge

Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) shares surged after delivering a record profit that topped analyst estimates, calming investors who had braced for a big hit to margins. The stock climbed as much as 7.1 percent in Hong Kong, its biggest intraday gain in more than two years. China’s largest social media and gaming company posted a faster-than-expected 61 percent jump in net income last quarter as growth on mobile bounced back, outstripping estimates by almost one-third. Gross profit margin in the quarter was more than 50 percent, higher than the 47 percent expected by analysts.

VIDEO GAMES

Rovio says profits will dip

Angry Birds publisher Rovio Entertainment Oyj forecast a short-term decline in profitability, saying that its spending on gaining users would take a longer time to generate positive returns. The company said it could take as long as 12 months to pay back its investments in user acquisition, from a previous estimate of up to 10 months. It also curtailed that marketing spend by 11 percent to 14.6 million euros (US$17.2 million) in the first quarter. Rovio is still forecasting full-year revenue of 260 million euros to 300 million euros and estimates that adjusted earnings before interest and taxes would be 9 percent to 11 percent of net sales.

TECHNOLOGY

Cisco upbeat on sales

Cisco Systems Inc gave an upbeat forecast for fiscal fourth-quarter sales, a signal of healthy demand for equipment and software that runs the Internet and corporate networks. Revenue in the current period would rise 4 to 6 percent from a year earlier, the San Jose, California-based company said in a statement on Wednesday. That indicates sales of US$12.6 billion to US$12.9 billion, compared with an average analyst prediction of US$12.7 billion. Adjusted profit in the quarter ending in July will be US$0.68 to US$0.70 a share, while analysts projected US$69. Third-quarter sales and profit also topped estimates.

E-COMMERCE

Ocado signs US deal

UK food deliverer Ocado Group PLC said that US retailer Kroger Co has agreed an exclusive deal to use its technology for grocery deliveries, securing the online supermarket pioneer’s entry into the world’s biggest market and sending its shares up 50 percent. The agreement, Kroger’s response to Amazon.com Inc’s purchase of Whole Foods Markets Inc, takes Ocado’s home-delivery platform into the US for the first time and marks the fourth major deal it has signed with supermarkets in six months. Ocado said that it believes Kroger, which had sales of US$122 billion in its last fiscal year, is the grocer best-positioned to succeed in the US sector.