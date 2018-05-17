Staff writer, with CNA

BLOCKCHAIN

HTC making enabled phone

HTC Corp (宏達電) has announced plans to launch its first blockchain-enabled phone, Exodus. “Our vision is to expand the blockchain ecosystem by creating the world’s first phone dedicated to decentralized applications and security,” HTC said on its Web site. Exodus would support a number of cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, and come with its own universal wallet and advanced security features, DigiTimes reported yesterday. Other details such as the phone’s specifications, price and launch date remain unknown.

TELECOMS

Line to keep NT$499 plan

Line Mobile Corp yesterday said it would continue to offer its flat-rate plan for NT$499 (US$16.69) a month, even though the nation’s major telecoms stopped offering similar packages on Tuesday. Line Mobile, a subsidiary of social media firm Line Corp, offers a 12-month service contract for unlimited full-speed Internet for a minimum of NT$499 per month, rather than the 30 months offered by the top three telecoms. Line Mobile launched the service in Taiwan on April 24 on Far EasTone Telecommunications Co Ltd’s (遠傳電信) 4G network.

ELECTRONICS

Ta-i profit skyrockets 431%

Chip resistor supplier Ta-i Technology Co (大毅) yesterday reported that net profit last month increased 430.77 percent year-on-year to NT$69 million, as revenue surged 43.51 percent to NT$442 million from the same period a year earlier. Earnings per share increased 406.6 percent annually to NT$0.37, Ta-i said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Ta-i released the results at the request of the exchange regulator due to an unusual spike in its stock price in recent sessions. Its shares yesterday fell 4.89 percent to NT$79.8, but have risen more than 8 percent this week.

FOREX

Yuan deposits down 1.91%

Yuan deposits held by domestic banks, including negotiable certificates of deposit, at the end of last month edged down 1.91 percent to 315.56 billion yuan (US$49.48 billion), the central bank said on Tuesday. Yuan deposits held by banks’ domestic units totaled 285.77 billion yuan, a monthly decrease of 2.01 percent, the bank said, adding that holdings by banks’ offshore units decreased 0.89 percent to 29.79 billion yuan.

INVESTMENT

Index cut to cause outflow

A move by global index provider MSCI Inc to cut Taiwan’s weighting in its major indices is expected to lead to a foreign fund outflow of more than NT$24.2 billion, the Financial Supervisory Commission said on Tuesday. However, Securities and Futures Bureau Director-General Chou Hui-mei (周惠美) downplayed the significance of the expected outflow, saying that it would account for only 0.17 percent of the market capitalization owned by foreign institutional investors in Taiwan.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Wafer shipments up 7.9%

Global silicon wafer shipments last quarter increased 7.9 percent from a year earlier in terms of surface area, the SEMI Silicon Manufacturers Group (SMG) said on Tuesday in a news release. According to SMG’s analysis, total silicon wafer area shipments were 3,084 million square inches, up from the 2,858 million square inches shipped a year earlier. “Global silicon wafer shipment volumes started the year at historic levels,” SEMI Taiwan president Terry Tsao (曹世綸) said in the statement.