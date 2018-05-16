TWSE conducting seminars abroad

Staff writer, with CNA

The Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) has launched a campaign to solicit funds from Japan, South Korea and Hong Kong, starting with a series of investment seminars in the three markets.

The seminars, which started yesterday and are to conclude on Friday, are to offer information on the investment environment in Taiwan.

A delegation of representatives from more than 10 listed companies led by TWSE president Chien Lih-chung (簡立中) is to meet with foreign institutional investors in Hong Kong and Tokyo to promote TWSE’s products and operations.

The represented companies include PC brand Acer Inc (宏碁), power management solution provider Delta Electronics Inc (台達電) and computer component and peripheral equipment supplier Lite-On Technology Corp (光寶科).

The seminars, held in collaboration with Fubon Securities (富邦證券), are also to provide information about corporate governance in Taiwan’s capital market, how the Taiwanese equity market is evolving and the TWSE’s efforts to bring the nation’s market up to international standards.

After the seminars in Hong Kong and Tokyo, Chien is to travel to Thailand to meet with Taiwanese investors and encourage them to launch an initial public offering in Taiwan to broaden the scope of securities on the local main board.

Meanwhile, the second delegation led by TWSE senior executive vice president Rebecca Chen (陳麗卿) is to travel to Seoul.

The TWSE, Taiwan’s KGI Securities (凱基證券) and South Korea’s Samsung Securities are to jointly hold the seminar today and tomorrow.

The delegation to South Korea is to include representatives from printed circuit board maker Elite Material Co (台光電子材料), auto component supplier Cub Elecparts Inc (為升), electronics component firm Hu Lane Associate Inc (胡連精密) and semiconductor interface board testing service provider Chunghwa Precision Test Tech Co (中華精測).

The TWSE said the main purpose of the seminars is to give foreign institutional investors a better understanding of the nation’s capital market and to boost its international visibility and competitiveness.