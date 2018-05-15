Landis Taipei eyes 10% growth after renovation

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Landis Taipei Hotel (台北亞都麗緻飯店), the flagship property of Landis Hospitality Group (麗緻餐旅集團), has completed a renovation of its guestrooms, allowing the facility to take advantage of upcoming trade shows and boost revenue in the second half of the year.

The 39-year-old hotel in Taipei’s Zhongshan District (中山) spent NT$250 million (US$8.4 million) redecorating its guestrooms in two phases, and the renovation came to an end last week.

Occupancy rates could rise from 67.06 percent last year to 75 percent this year now that all its 209 guestrooms are available, general manager Newman Yen (顏鎮國) said.

The five-star property is looking at business growth of 10 percent, he said.

Computex Taipei, the major computer and technology trade fair, is to take place from June 5 to June 9 this year and would bring exhibitors and buyers from around the world to showcase and peruse the latest gadgets.

Although the event has lost some of its prestige to the International Consumer Electronics Show in Shanghai, which is being held less than a week later, it still helps book a large number of guestrooms at hotels in Taipei.

All the guestrooms at the Landis Taipei now feature an art deco design, and to woo technology-savvy guests, the group has introduced iPads in all of its rooms in Taipei and Taichung.

The upgrade cost the group NT$15 million and could save the two hotels money on directories and promotional pamphlets, paving the way to paperless operation, group managing director Michelle Hsu (徐儷萍) said.

The iPads and renovation might help lift the daily room rate by between 6 and 10 percent to NT$4,850, Yen said.

The Taipei hotel’s Chinese restaurant, Tien Hsiang Lo (天香樓), has also seen an increase in sales after winning one-star recognition from the Michelin Guide in March, Yen said.