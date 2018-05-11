Home / Business
Fri, May 11, 2018 - Page 12　

Taiwan Mobile tops list as telecoms give April earnings

By Lisa Wang  /  Staff reporter

Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大) yesterday retained its top position as the nation’s most profitable telecom with earnings per share (EPS) of NT$0.46 for last month, beating bigger rival Chunghwa Telecom Co’s (中華電信) NT$0.42 and Far EasTone Telecommunications Co’s (遠傳電信) NT$0.26.

The nation’s second-biggest telecom said net profit last month shrank 3.3 percent year-on-year to NT$1.24 billion (US$41.51 million).

The decline was the smallest annual contraction in seven months as growth in value-added mobile service usage and e-commerce transactions helped support revenue by 5.8 percent to NT$9.55 billion, spokesperson Rosie Yu (余若奚) said in a statement.

Taiwan Mobile made NT$4.72 billion in net profit for the first four months of the year, or NT$1.74 per share, achieving 35 percent of its full year forecast of NT$13.6 billion, or NT$5 a share, Yu said.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization climbed 6 percent last month, excluding the implementation of new accounting rules, she said.

Chunghwa Telecom reported net profit dropped 4.4 percent to NT$3.25 billion, compared with NT$3.8 billion a year earlier.

For the first four months of the year accumulated earnings were NT$1.55 per share, it said.

Revenue last month fell 4.5 percent to NT$17.3 billion from NT$18.55 billion in April last year, while overall mobile service revenue fell 3.59 percent year-on-year, it said.

Far EasTone reported net profit of NT$859 million for last month, bringing its earnings for the first four months of this year to NT$1.02 per share. It did not provide figures for comparison.

Revenue rose 1.02 percent to NT$7.28 billion, from NT$7.21 billion in April last year, it told the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

This story has been viewed 1093 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top