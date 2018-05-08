ZTE files formal petition with the US to lift sanctions

AFP, BEIJING

Chinese telecom giant ZTE Corp (中興) has asked the US government to lift a ban on sales to the company, which threatens its survival and has added to trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The telecom equipment and handset maker said in a filing on Sunday that it had submitted a request to the US Department of Commerce for a stay of the export ban, along with supplemental information.

US officials imposed the ban because of what they said were false statements by the firm over action it claimed to have taken regarding the illegal sale of goods to Iran and North Korea. ZTE pleaded guilty to the charges in March last year and was fined US$1.2 billion.

The ban prohibits US companies from selling crucial hardware and software components to ZTE for seven years, with one Chinese investment bank estimating it had only one or two months’ supply of those items on hand.

Trading of ZTE shares in Hong Kong and Shenzhen has been halted since the US announcement last month.

The tough sanctions come as the battle over technology takes center stage in a US spat with China centering on trade and industrial policy.

Washington’s control of the company’s fate has stirred ire and angst in China and reinforced for Beijing the need to control all parts of the technological supply chain.

Separately, Taiwan last month announced that its companies needed to obtain export permits to ship “strategic high-tech commodities” to ZTE.

“The purpose is to check that the products are not meant for developing military weapons,” said a Bureau of Foreign Trade official, who declined to be named, adding that the extra precaution is in line with UN sanctions against Iran.

Handset chip designer Mediatek Inc (聯發科) last week received a permit to export to ZTE, the official said.

Beijing has been closely following the developments around ZTE, a company with 80,000 employees headquartered in southern China. Chinese officials last week asked a high-level US delegation to reconsider the ban during trade talks in Beijing.

China made “solemn representations with the US” — an official diplomatic protest — during the negotiations and secured a pledge from the trade team to relay the concerns to US President Donald Trump, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Friday last week.