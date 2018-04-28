Agencies

SEMICONDUCTORS

Intel boosts profit forecast

Intel Corp beat earnings expectations for the first quarter and on Thursday raised its full-year revenue and profit forecasts, driven by higher demand for chips from data centers and personal computers. The company said it expects full-year revenue of US$67.5 billion, up US$2.5 billion from its prior guidance. The company’s net income rose to US$4.45 billion, or US$0.93 per share, in the quarter that ended on March 31, from US$2.96 billion, or US$0.61 per share, a year earlier. Net revenue rose to US$16.07 billion from US$14.80 billion. Excluding items, the chipmaker earned US$0.87 per share.

INTERNET

Baidu net profit surges

China search engine giant Baidu Inc (百度) yesterday reported its net profit nearly tripled in the first quarter after spinning off its video unit as part of a corporate reorientation toward artificial intelligence (AI). The Beijing-based company said net income for the quarter soared 277 percent to 6.7 billion yuan (US$1.06 billion). The company would continue to strengthen its mobile foundation and lead in AI, Baidu chairman Robin Li (李彥宏) said.

AUTOMAKERS

Honda sees strong growth

Honda Motor Co yesterday said its annual net profit grew more than 70 percent thanks to strong growth in sales of its cars and motorcycles, as well as US corporate tax cuts. Japan’s third-largest automaker logged net profits of ￥1.06 trillion (US$9.7 billion), up 71.8 percent from the previous year, with sales of ￥15.36 trillion, up 9.7 percent. Motorcycle sales were particularly strong, growing 15.3 percent from the previous year, it said.

AVIATION

Delays hit Airbus profits

Airbus SE saw its profits plunge by 30 percent in the first quarter due to delays in delivery of its A320neo engines, but still plans to supply 800 aircraft this year, the company said yesterday. Its net income dropped to 283 million euros (US$342 million) from 409 million euros for the same period last year. Earlier this month, Airbus announced it would boost production of its A320 aircraft, despite problems in its supply chain.

AUTO PARTS

LG to buy ZKW Holding

LG Electronics Inc says it is to acquire Austrian-based automotive light maker ZKW Holding in the company’s biggest acquisition so far. The South Korean company said on Thursday it plans to buy a 70 percent stake in ZKW, a supplier to BMW and Mercedes-Benz, for 1.4 trillion won (US$1.3 billion). Its holding company LG Corp is to purchase the remaining stake for 330 million euros. The company said the acquisition would also help develop advanced automotive lighting for self-driving cars and next-generation automotive lighting.

CONGLOMERATES

Sony Corp recovery extends

Sony Corp yesterday reported profits worth US$4.5 billion, extending a roaring recovery supported by better sales of smartphone image sensors and movies, and improvement in its finance businesses. Net profit reached ￥490.8 billion for the first quarter, compared with ￥73.3 billion a year earlier, thanks to increased sales across the board and favorable foreign exchange rates. Annual operating profit more than doubled to ￥734.86 billion, while sales surged 12.4 percent to ￥8.54 trillion, the company said.