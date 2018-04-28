StarLux receives operating license to launch airline

Staff writer, with CNA

StarLux Investment Co (星宇投資), established by former EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) chairman Chang Kuo-wei (張國煒), announced yesterday that it has received an operating license from the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) to launch an airline and StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) would be registered in within a week.

StarLux president Glenn Chai (翟健華) said the company is developing flight operations and aircraft maintenance plans to pass further CAA examinations by the end of next year, allowing the carrier to start formal operations in early 2020.

“Meanwhile, we are also building up the fleet, designing the interior of the aircraft and service standards, as well as recruiting personnel and developing training procedures,” Chia said.

The company said it plans to introduce three Airbus A321s late next year, which would initially fly to major cities in Northeast and Southeast Asian countries.

StarLux is the first airline to be established under the newly revised Regulations of Civil Air Transport Enterprise (民用航空運輸業管理規則), which now require aspiring businesses to show funding of at least NT$6 billion (US$202.5 million) and possession of at least three aircraft before they can gain approval to operate scheduled or non-scheduled air carrier services on international routes.

Under the new rules, enterprises are no longer required to have at least five years’ operational experience in international transportation or commerce before becoming eligible to apply for an air operator certificate, which was the main hurdle for StarLux.

The CAA changed the regulations on the grounds they had been in place for more than 20 years and were outdated.