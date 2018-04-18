Staff writers, with CNA

E-COMMERCE

Momo to sell used cars

TV and online retailer Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體) yesterday announced plans to diversify into the used car market amid increasing competition in the industry. Momo.com has readied listings of nearly 2,000 used cars and has set a goal of 8,000 before the end of this year. While the nation has a sizable annual used car market of 600,000 vehicles, it has been hampered by a lack of transparency among conventional dealers, the company said, adding that the venture utilizes vehicle certification from Goo-net Exchange, a major Japanese online used car platform.

STOCK MARKET

All shares close below 100

Shares across the board yesterday dropped more than 100 points at closing in Taipei trading, as selling focused on market heavyweights, particularly in the bellwether electronics sector, dealers said. The sell-off was triggered by a sharp depreciation of the New Taiwan dollar against the US dollar in the previous session, which prompted worry among investors about foreign fund flight, dealers said. The TAIEX ended down 144.10 points, or 1.32 percent, at 10,810.45, after moving between 10,799.07 and 10,965.20, on turnover of NT$152.43 billion (US$5.19 billion). Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$9.21 billion worth of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

STEELMAKERS

Little fire damage: Yieh Phui

Yieh Phui Enterprise Co (燁輝) yesterday said a fire on Monday at its plant in Kaohsiung’s Ciaotou District (橋頭) would have a limited effect on its operations. The fire broke out at 12pm at one of the company’s cold-rolled steel production lines and was extinguished in about an hour, Yieh Phui said in a statement. The company is still assessing losses, which are to be fully covered by its insurance policies, it said. The incident would not affect its shipments, as the capacity lost in the fire would be fully made up by the other three production lines, it added. Yieh Phui shares yesterday dropped 2.36 percent in Taipei trading to close at NT$10.35, underperforming the broader market.

MANUFACTURING

Hiwin shares hit record high

Hiwin Technologies Co (上銀科技) shares yesterday closed at a record high on expectations that sales would pick up this year on robust customer demand. The Taichung-headquartered machinery maker’s stock rose 2.59 percent to close at NT$514, beating the TAIEX, which decreased 1.32 percent. Hiwin posted revenue of NT$6.55 billion for this quarter, a 52.37 percent jump from the NT$4.3 billion it posted during the same period last year.

PHARMACEUTICALS

PharmaEssentia given grant

PharmaEssentia Corp (藥華醫藥) on Monday announced that it has been included in a government subsidy program to promote local export-oriented biotechnology firms. With the help of subsidies from the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the firm would begin developing a second-generation manufacturing process for Ropeginterferon alfa-2b (Ropeg), its new polycythemia vera drug. The process would be crucial in ensuring adequate Ropeg supply from the company’s protein production plant in Taichung, as the drug is anticipated to gain regulatory approval in the US, Japan and China within the next three years.