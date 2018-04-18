BofA joins Asia bank IPO shake-ups

Bloomberg

The recent game of musical chairs is continuing for bankers selling initial public offerings (IPOs) in Asia, with Bank of America Corp (BofA) the latest to announce changes.

The US firm hired 13-year Credit Suisse Group AG veteran Tucker Highfield as cohead of Asia Pacific equity capital markets, internal memo obtained yesterday by Bloomberg said.

He is to work alongside Shu Nagata, who was promoted to Asia Pacific cohead after leading Bank of America’s Japan ECM coverage.

UBS Group AG on Monday announced it had appointed Hannah Malter as Asia head of equity capital markets syndicate, a memo obtained by Bloomberg showed.

Malter, who formerly worked as Asia-Pacific chief of staff at the bank, is getting the new role just weeks after rejoining the ECM team to focus on Asia-into-US initial public offerings.

The moves come at the beginning of what’s expected to be a banner year for listings in the region, driven by share sales from Chinese technology companies.

Smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp (小米) is preparing an IPO in Hong Kong with a target valuation of as much as US$100 billion, while food review and delivery app Meituan Dianping is planning a listing at a valuation of at least US$60 billion, people with knowledge of the matter have said.

UBS is making changes as the bank also fights a ban on sponsoring IPOs in Hong Kong. They are not the only moves.

Sunil Dhupelia, who was an executive director at UBS, is joining Credit Suisse’s equity capital markets syndicate team, people familiar with the matter said last week.

Dhupelia is to assume some of the responsibilities that were held by Highfield, they said.

It was only last month that UBS restructured its capital markets group in Asia, combining the businesses that handle stock offerings and debt sales under a single leader.

UBS also said on Monday it is promoting former syndicate head Andrea Casati to vice chairman of Asia Pacific ECM, the memo showed.

A spokesman for UBS confirmed the contents of the memo.

Bank of America also promoted Kevin Su, its greater china ECM chief, to vice chairman of Asia ECM, the memo showed.

Anvita Arora was named head of South Asia ECM and Asia-Pacific equity-lined origination. She is to relocate to Hong Kong from London, where she led equity-linked origination for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the memo showed.

A representative for Bank of America declined to comment.

As the bankers trade places, more deals are getting ready to launch. Ping An Insurance (Group) Co’s (中國平安保險), China’s biggest insurer by market value, started gauging demand this week for a planned listing of its Good Doctor health-care app.

Equity offerings in Hong Kong have already raised US$20.3 billion in the first quarter this year, the highest in at least a decade, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.