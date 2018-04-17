Young jobseekers cautioned over PRC inward shift

Staff writer, with CNA

With an increasing number of young Taiwanese expressing an interest in applying for jobs in China, 104 Job Bank senior deputy general manager Joe Chen (陳嵩榮) yesterday advised applicants to be aware of the changing nature of employment opportunities across the Strait, despite the nation’s attitude toward Taiwanese talent.

More enterprises in China are adjusting their employment policies to focus on local hiring and as a result many are no longer offering travel or housing subsidies to overseas recruits, Chen said.

Moreover, rental costs in some first-tier Chinese cities are even higher than in Taipei, Chen added, citing as examples Shanghai’s Jingan, Changning and Huangpu districts, where the monthly rent for an ensuite room is at least 6,500 yuan (US$1,034).

“Livelihood pressure is very high,” Chen said, advising young jobseekers to take potentially negative factors into consideration before deciding to pursue a job in China.

Chen made the remarks while publicizing a study by the job bank which showed that among its online members, the percentage of 18-to-24-year-olds considering employment in China has grown to 10 percent this year from 2 percent a decade ago.

The study also shows that 3,562 new graduates have indicated a desire to work overseas this year, 69 percent of whom expressed a preference for China.

Of the young jobseekers wishing to work abroad, 52 percent have either a master’s degree or doctorate, it found.

According to the study, 28 percent of those interested in working overseas graduated from National Taiwan University, National Cheng Kung University, National Chengchi University, National Chiao Tung University or National Tsing Hua University.