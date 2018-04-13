Chailease Holding eyes Indonesia for expansion

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Chailease Holding Co (中租控股), the nation’s No. 1 leasing services provider, aims to enter the Indonesian market this year to expand its presence in Southeast Asia, top executives said on Wednesday.

“We are looking to enter Indonesia this year and assess the possibility of tapping markets in Myanmar and Laos,” said Chailease Group chairman Andre Koo (辜仲立), whose business interests also include Grand Pacific Investment & Development Holding Co (中時控股), Chailease International Finance Co (仲利國際), the Park City Hotel chain (成旅晶贊) and others.

Chailiese Holding has operations in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines and China.

It posted NT$4.05 billion (US$138.4 million) in revenue for last month, an increase of 21 percent from a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

For the first three months of the year, accumulated revenue reached NT$11.5 billion, 23 percent higher than the same period last year.

Operations in China and Southeast Asia picked up the fastest with gains of 38 percent and 25 percent respectively, it said.

Chailese Holding is expanding to serve clients with capital needs in other markets, company chairman Albert Chen (陳鳳龍) said.

The firm is adding offices in Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand to meet demand, Chen said.

Koo, who has a passion for fine dining and wine, told reporters that after four years of negotiations he has won the dealership rights to a Burgundy through an affiliate, Les Terroirs de Chailese (中時泰樂瓦).

The new unit also offers clients space and equipment for wine collecting, Koo said.

While he is interested in expanding in the hospitality industry, Koo said he would not consider taking over the Westin Taipei site, whose operator announced plans to exit the market by the end of the year, citing high rental costs.

“We prefer locations that are more affordable,” Koo added.