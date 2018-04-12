Demand for auto parts increasing

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

The nation’s major listed auto parts suppliers reported increases in their first-quarter sales as customer demand remained strong during the period.

Hota Industrial Manufacturing Co (和大工業), which supplies precision auto transmission components, posted cumulative revenue of NT$1.77 billion (US$60.6 million) for last quarter, up 4.02 percent from NT$1.7 billion in the same period last year.

“Hota’s sales result for the first quarter broke a record and that was mostly in line with our expectations,” Jih Sun Securities Investment Consulting Co (日盛投顧) said in a report released yesterday.

Hota, whose brand clients include electric automaker Tesla Motors Inc, is expected to continue to benefit from increasing orders and ongoing capacity expansion at its plant in the Chiayi Dapumei Precision Machinery Park (嘉義大埔美精密機械園區) this quarter, the report said.

Tong Yang Industry Co (東陽實業), which makes automotive metal sheets and bumpers, last quarter saw its sales increase 4.11 percent year-on-year to NT$6.25 billion from NT$6 billion, supported mainly by its original equipment manufacturing (OEM) business.

In the January-to-March quarter, revenue from Tong Yang’s OEM business rose 18 percent annually to about NT$2.41 billion, company data showed.

Laster Tech Corp Ltd (麗清科技), the largest LED automotive lighting components supplier in China, said revenue last quarter climbed to a record high of NT$1.06 billion, a 4.02 percent annual increase from NT$1.02 billion, on the back of increased LED lighting penetration in the Chinese market.

Laster Tech said it is optimistic about its business outlook and is pouring resources into the research and development of new lighting products, including adaptive driving beams and adaptive front-lighting systems.

In related news, five major business-to-business exhibitions for Taiwanese auto components makers, including Taipei International Auto Parts and Accessories Show and Taipei International Automobile Electronics Show, opened yesterday at the Taipei World Trade Center’s Exhibition Hall 1 and Nangang Exhibition Hall.

The events, which are to run through Saturday, are expected to draw 38,000 visitors and 7,500 foreign buyers, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (外貿協會) said.