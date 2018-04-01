Asian cities advised to go ‘green’ with development

By Kieran Guilbert / Thomson Reuters Foundation, CLARK, Philippines

He might never set foot in New Clark City, but taxi driver Edgard Labitag hopes the Philippines’ first green, disaster-resilient, high-tech metropolis will ease the pressure on Manila — meaning fewer hours stuck in traffic and more time with his children.

On a sweltering Sunday afternoon, the 42-year-old at the wheel bemoaned another shift spent inching along the infamously congested streets of the capital city of 13 million people.

“Crowding, pollution and traffic — this is what people say about Manila,” he said, gesturing at the gridlock. “But luckily the government has a plan ... and [Philippine President Rodrigo] Duterte is the right man to see it through.”

That plan is New Clark City, a 9,450 hectare city that government officials have said will be bigger than New York’s Manhattan by the time it is completed in 25 to 30 years — with an expected population of more than 1.2 million.

The aim is to build a city equipped to deal with climate shocks in one of the world’s most cyclone-affected regions, and to promote healthy, eco-friendly and sustainable living by putting nature at the heart of development, urban experts have said.

Reflecting a rising trend from Japan and India to the US, New Clark City seeks to challenge conventional urban planning by uniting government, developers, business and the public — and proving that green and resilient cities can be cost-effective.

“The objective is not simply to build a disaster-resilient city, but rather a successful, innovative and economically competitive city that is also disaster-resilient,” global think tank RAND Corp researcher Benjamin Preston said.

New Clark City is still in its infancy, but officials have said Duterte is fast-tracking the project as the Philippines, one of Asia’s fastest-growing economies last year, seeks to boost spending on infrastructure to create jobs and attract more foreign firms.

Yet, even as the government races to build New Clark City and tackle Manila’s booming population, density and congestion, it must plan the new city with care and avoid past mistakes, state-run Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said.

“We need to strike a balance between fast-paced development that maximizes value for the private sector, and protecting open spaces and making the city walkable, green and resilient,” said Vince Dizon, president of the BCDA, which oversees the project.

“Traditional development cannot overwhelm or overpower the area,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. “For New Clark City, here lies the challenge.”

New Clark City, about 100km north of Manila in Tarlac Province near Clark International Airport, is to be home to several government departments, an agro-industrial park and a huge sports complex.

Despite the range of planned infrastructure, only one-third of the US$14 billion city’s land is to be developed, with two-thirds reserved for green spaces and agriculture, the government said.

Houston, Texas, and Singapore have provided inspiration on how to plan a city in an integrated manner where water management and green spaces are linked closely to all urban systems, Dutch architect Matthijs Bouw said.

For example, by focusing on nature and allowing plenty of open space along rivers, New Clark City can benefit beyond protecting itself from floods, said Bouw, who has worked on the master plan for the city with the government.