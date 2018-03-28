Agencies

AUTOMAKERS

US deal creates barriers

Unions at South Korea’s two largest automakers, Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors, say plans to revise a free-trade deal with the US involve concessions that would prevent local automakers from entering the fast-growing US pick-up truck market. Hyundai’s labor union yesterday said that the South Korean government gave in to US President Donald Trump at a time when the US market represents big opportunities. Kia’s labor union said it shares that view. Hyundai said in a statement that it hoped the two governments would work together to defuse trade tensions. South Korea and the US agreed to push back the earlier agreed-to elimination of import tariffs on pick-up trucks by 20 years to 2041.

CHEMICALS

Akzo Nobel to sell unit

Akzo Nobel NV is selling its specialty chemicals unit to US private equity firm Carlyle Group for 10.1 billion euros (US$12.5 billion) in a deal set to transform the Dutch company into a supplier of paints and coatings, chief executive officer Thierry Vanlancker said yesterday. Carlyle and Singapore sovereign-wealth partner GIC edged out rivals by agreeing to keep the business intact and giving assurances on workers’ salaries and benefits. “Different bids had different dimensions,” Vanlancker said. “Carlyle saw it as a strong business as a whole.” The sale caps a turbulent period for the Dutch manufacturer marked by a US$29 billion hostile takeover attempt last year by rival PPG Industries Inc and the attention of activist investor Elliott Management. Vanlancker, who sought to keep Akzo Nobel’s future in its own hands, will now have to make good on ambitious financial targets set for 2020.

RETAIL

Amazon targets France

Amazon.com Inc is taking aim at France, securing a delivery deal in Paris with Casino Guichard Perrachon SA that shakes up one of Europe’s most competitive grocery markets. Items from Casino’s Monoprix stores are to be sold via the Amazon Prime Now app in the French capital and the surrounding region, the companies said on Monday. The move comes as Amazon pushes further into the food business in Europe and as price competition among Casino, Carrefour SA and family-owned Leclerc heats up in France. Casino’s deal with Amazon is a “very defensive move,” aimed at protecting Monoprix from Leclerc, Fabienne Caron, an analyst at Kepler Cheuvreux, said in a note to clients.

BANKING

Deutsche Bank tensions rise

Deutsche Bank AG is considering candidates to potentially replace chief executive officer John Cryan amid heightened tensions between him and Supervisory Board chairman Paul Achleitner, the Times of London reported without saying where it got the information. The bank approached Richard Gnodde, the head of Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s international operations, but he is thought to have spurned the overture, the newspaper said. Deutsche Bank also considered UniCredit SpA CEO Jean Pierre Mustier and Standard Chartered PLC CEO Bill Winters, according to the report. “Cryan may be a good person, but he’s not the right guy on top of Deutsche Bank,” said Stefan Mueller, CEO of the German Institute for Asset and Equity Allocation and Valuation in an interview with Bloomberg TV. Still, “I think the main problem at Deutsche Bank is Paul Achleitner, he implemented all these CEOs in the last years.”