PROPERTY

Office space in demand

The take-up rate of grade A office space in Taichung rose to 80 percent last year, from 68 percent in 2016, as demand increased, a survey conducted by Colliers International Taichung branch (高力國際) showed yesterday. Because the luxury housing market remains sluggish, real-estate funds have been investing in commercial property, the international property broker said. A total of 54,923 ping (181,564m2) of grade A office space is to join the market in central Taichung this year, including a new building owned by CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控) and Taiwan Life Insurance Co (台灣人壽), the broker said.

BIOPHARMA

ITRI, Merck to collaborate

The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI, 工研院) yesterday said it has inked a memorandum of understanding with Merck KGaA on a collaboration program to cultivate professionals in the biopharma sector. The program, to be officially launched in May, is expected to help expand the global market share of the local biopharma industry and create new business opportunities in the precision medicine market, the ITRI said in a statement. As part of the project, Merck is to introduce manufacturing technologies for antibody-drug conjugates, helping Taiwanese companies to enter advanced international pharmaceutical markets. The global biopharma market is estimated to be worth US$278 billion by 2020, the ITRI said.

HOSPITALITY

FDC dividend proposed

Hotel and restaurant operator FDC International Hotels Corp (FDC, 雲品國際) yesterday said its board has approved a plan to distribute a cash dividend of NT$2.75 per share based on last year’s earnings. The hotelier posted NT$228 million (US$7.82 million) in net income for last year, or earnings per share of NT$3.48, the company said in a statement last week. The result represented a 19 percent year-on-year increase as its strategy to acquire restaurants and strengthen its service quality paid off, the statement said.

SOLAR CELLS

E-Ton to reduce capital

Solar cell maker E-Ton Solar Technology Co (益通光能) yesterday said its board has approved a plan to reduce its share capital by 59 percent to improve its financial structure. After the reduction, E-Ton would have share capital of NT$3.19 billion. The company has accumulated losses of NT$6.75 billion. E-Ton plans to allocate the NT$2.15 billion surplus to reduce its losses to NT$4.6 billion. Last year, E-Ton lost NT$2.62 billion, marking its ninth consecutive unprofitable year.

MEMORY CHIPS

Macronix touts NOR flash

Memorychip maker Macronix International Co Ltd (旺宏) yesterday said TMicroelectronics is using its NOR flash memory for the company’s new STM32L4+ microcontroller Discovery kits and evaluation boards. Macronix said its latest MX25LM 8-bit I/O Series NOR flash series meets the growing demand for “instant-on” performance and real-time system responsiveness in automotive, industrial and consumer applications. ST’s new ultra-low-power, high-performance STM32L4+ is equipped to operate as the central controller in a full range of fitness bands, “smart” watches, medical equipment, “smart” meters and industrial sensors which require sophisticated functions, instant responses and minimal downtime for battery charging, the company said.