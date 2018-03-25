Big Short for malls still yet to come

By Stephen Gandel / Bloomberg Gadfly

A little more than a year ago, a relatively small hedge fund, Alder Hill Management LP, went public with its relatively big bet — reportedly half of its US$200 million fund — against retailers and malls. It was dubbed the new Big Short — a reference to the bet against housing in the run-up to the 2007 to 2009 financial crisis that netted a few hedge funds tens of billions of US dollars.

A few other hedge funds came out and said that they, too, were shorting the CMBX 6, an index of subprime commercial real-estate debt that has about the most significant mall exposure that you can find, and a few Wall Street analysts recommended the same.

Some quickly declared the trade too crowded.

How is the bet playing out? Based on the news, you would think exceptionally well.

Last week, Toys “R” Us Inc, already bankrupt, said it was closing all of its stores. Mall jewelry chain Claire’s Stores Inc filed for bankruptcy on Monday. Department chain Bon-Ton Stores Inc decided to close more locations than expected.

And while not exactly mall news, though indicative of Amazon.com Inc’s march through retail, Southeastern Grocers LLC, the owner of Winn-Dixie, on Thursday filed for bankruptcy, the second of two supermarket chains to do so in less than a month. And that was just in the past week.

Based on the CMBX 6, though, you would hardly know it. The index has rallied since early last month, to US$0.85, not far below the US$0.86 it was a year earlier, and barely budged on the Toys “R” Us news.

Factor in premium payments on CMBX credit-default swaps — investors cannot invest directly in or bet against the index — and during the past year any short was surely a losing bet, even as the mall Big Shorters look more and more correct.

The outlook for malls and the likelihood that their owners will be able to continue to make their loan payments has worsened. The price of the CMBX 6, though, has improved.

One simple explanation is mechanics. Toys “R” Us stores are typically not in malls. More often they are next to them.

Two years ago, Toys “R” Us did a private-placement loan tied to about 125 of its stores. That deal, though, is not in the CMBX 6.

Of the US$23.7 billion in debt tied to the CMBX 6, just US$351 million in loans, or 15 percent of the index, are exposed to properties where Toys “R” Us is a tenant, according to Kroll Bond Rating Agency.

Moreover, the index has just 40 percent exposure to retail and limited exposure to the riskiest malls.

More generally, what made residential mortgages such a great short in the run-up to the financial crisis was how quickly the loans were going bad. Some borrowers did not even make their first mortgage payment. Retailers, on the other hand, are proving more resilient than expected. Sears Holdings Corp is still kicking.

And it was not just homeowners, and flippers, who were over-leveraged ahead of the financial crisis. The banks were as well, which forced the refinance machine to come to a grinding halt. Banks are in much better financial shape then they were a decade ago.

Another big difference is there is little else you can do with a house, other than live in it. Malls have restaurants. They can be converted into indoor experience centers. The trend has it limits — not every mall can be turned into an indoor water park — but, unlike homeowners, mall operators have options.