Agencies

UNITED STATES

Durable goods rebound

Led by a surge in demand for commercial aircraft, orders for long-lasting manufactured goods rebounded last month, reversing a January drop, to rise at the fastest pace since June last year. The Department of Commerce on Friday said that orders for durable goods — items meant to last at least three years — rose 3.1 percent, handily beating economist expectations. Excluding the volatile transportation sector, orders rose 1.2 percent. A category that tracks business investment — orders for non-defense capital goods, excluding aircraft — rose 1.8 percent after dipping in January.

MEXICO

Airport IPO raises hopes

The group behind Mexico City’s new airport on Friday raised US$1.6 billion in an initial public offering (IPO) of Fibra E shares — the local version of a publicly traded limited partnership — providing another buffer against threats to shut the endeavor down. Grupo Aeroportuario de la Ciudad de Mexico sold 300 million of the securities at 100 pesos (US$5.40) each to raise 30 billion pesos, including an overallotment option known as a greenshoe, a person with knowledge of the deal said. It was the biggest-ever sale of Fibra E securities in the nation.

TUNISIA

IMF disburses US$257m

The IMF on Friday released an additional US$257 million in funds for the nation as part of its four-year, US$3 billion loan agreement. The IMF board approved the second review of the nation’s economic performance under the financial aid package that was initially approved in May 2016. With the latest installment, the IMF has lent the country nearly US$1 billion, even though the board acknowledged that the government had failed to meet some of its economic benchmarks. The fund also approved the nation’s request to move up the reviews and payments to a quarterly schedule rather than twice a year.

GAMBLING

Nevada to probe Wynn sale

The Nevada Gaming Control Board is to look into Galaxy Entertainment Group after the Hong Kong-based casino company’s purchase of a stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd. “As is its ordinary course, the Nevada Gaming Control Board engages in a due diligence process for any shareholder approaching a reporting requirement,” board chairwoman Becky Harris said on Friday. Individuals owning more than 10 percent of a casino must meet suitability requirements in the state, while a 5 percent stake triggers reporting rules for the board. Galaxy’s 4.9 percent share falls short, but the agency has discretion over whether to examine investors with less.

AUTOMAKERS

VW head defends salary

Volkswagen AG (VW) CEO Matthias Mueller on Friday defended his 10 million euro (US$12.4 million) salary by saying it made up for the risk of having “one foot in jail.” In an interview with weekly Der Spiegel, Matthias Mueller said he did not understand the fuss in Germany about chief executives’ pay packets. Mueller was only Germany’s fifth best-paid CEO last year, a study released on Friday by the HKP Group consultancy found. The top earner was software giant SAP’s CEO Bill McDermott at just more than 21 million euros, followed by Daimler chairman Dieter Zetsche, who took home 13 million euros.