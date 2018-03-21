Agencies

ENERGY

Aramco shares plans shift

Saudi Arabia plans to sell shares of oil company Saudi Aramco on a local exchange and may scuttle entirely an earlier plan for an overseas listing, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. Aramco had previously discussed an initial public offering in the latter half of this year and had been eyeing a listing on New York or another international exchange. However, the oil giant is now contemplating listing on a domestic stock exchange, viewing the legal risks of listing in New York as considerable, said the Journal, which cited unnamed officials as well as some public comments from top Saudi Arabian officials. The report also said the earliest a listing could take place would be April next year. The report comes as Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman yesterday prepared to meet with US President Donald Trump, who has publicly lobbied for a US Aramco listing.

TECHNOLOGY

Uber to take bigger loan

Uber Technologies Inc is borrowing more than it originally planned in the US leveraged loan market, where a decision by the ride-haling company to halt autonomous vehicle tests following a fatality is not deterring investor demand. The ride-hailing company on Monday said it is boosting the size of a proposed loan that would fuel growth plans from US$1.25 billion to US$1.5 billion. Uber also tightened a deadline due tomorrow for lenders to commit to the loan to today, according to people with knowledge of the matter. While Uber is tapping a very receptive loan market, where investors are eager to buy new deals, it is also luring lenders with an almost US$54 billion valuation, which makes it the biggest venture-backed technology enterprise without a stock listing.

CANADA

Uninsured mortgage market up

The nation’s uninsured mortgage market reached an eight-year high in January, as government steps to reduce taxpayer exposure to the housing market gain traction, data from the country’s banking regulator showed. Mortgages that do not require homeowner insurance surged 19 percent from a year ago, accounting for about 53 percent of the C$1.13 trillion (US$864 billion) of home loans at Canada’s federally regulated banks, data from the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions show. Insured home loans fell 6.5 percent from a year ago. Uninsured mortgages have taken an increasing share of the nation’s housing loans since 2012. Still, the slowdown of residential mortgage volumes continues, with banks posting a 5.3 percent increase from January last year, down from a recent high of 6.6 percent in May, the data show.

GERMANY

Berlin heads off US trade war

Berlin is making headway in its efforts to avoid a trade war with the US, as it seeks a breakthrough before US President Donald Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum go into effect at the end of this week. Minister of Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier, a close confidante of Chancellor Angela Merkel, said his talks with US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross took place in a “very good and constructive atmosphere” that opened the door to a solution that avoids serious trade conflict. Altmaier’s trip to the US capital is part of two-pronged approach, with Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz exchanging views with US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin at a meeting of G20 finance chiefs in Buenos Aires.