Apple said to be developing screens

Apple Inc is designing and producing its own device displays for the first time, using a secret manufacturing facility near its California headquarters to make small numbers of the screens for testing purposes, people familiar with the situation said.

The technology giant is making a significant investment in the development of next-generation MicroLED screens, said the people, who requested anonymity to discuss internal planning. MicroLED screens use different light-emitting compounds than OLED displays and promise to make future gadgets slimmer, brighter and less power-hungry.

The screens are far more difficult to produce than OLED displays and the company almost killed the project a year ago, the people said.

Engineers have since been making progress and the technology is now at an advanced stage, they said, although consumers will probably have to wait a few years before seeing the results.

The ambitious undertaking is the latest example of Apple bringing the design of key components inhouse.

The company has designed chips powering its mobile devices for several years.

Its move into displays has the long-term potential to hurt a range of suppliers, from screenmakers like Samsung Electronics Co, Japan Display Inc, Sharp Corp and LG Display Co, to companies like Synaptics Inc that produce chip-screen interfaces.

Controlling MicroLED technology would help Apple stand out in a maturing smartphone market and outgun rivals like Samsung that have been able to tout superior screens.

Ray Soneira, who founded screen tester DisplayMate Technologies, said bringing the design inhouse is a “golden opportunity” for Apple.

“Everyone can buy an OLED or LCD screen,” he said. “But Apple could own MicroLED.”

Mass producing the new screens would require new manufacturing equipment. By the time the technology is ready, something else might have supplanted it.

Apple could run into insurmountable hurdles and abandon the project or push it back. It is also an expensive endeavor.

Ultimately, Apple would likely outsource production of its new screen technology to minimize the risk of hurting its bottom line with manufacturing snafus.

The California facility is too small for mass-production, but the company wants to keep the proprietary technology away from its partners as long as possible, one of the people said.

Right now, smartphones and other gadgets essentially use off-the-shelf display technology.

The Apple Watch screen is made by LG Display.

Ditto for Google’s larger Pixel phone. The iPhone X, Apple’s first OLED phone, uses Samsung technology.

Phone manufacturers tweak screens to their specifications, and Apple has for years calibrated iPhone screens for color accuracy, but this marks the first time Apple is designing screens end-to-end itself.

The secret initiative, code-named T159, is overseen by executive Lynn Youngs, an Apple veteran who helped develop touch screens for the original iPhone and iPad and now oversees iPhone and Apple Watch screen technology.

The 5,760m2 manufacturing facility, the first of its kind for Apple, is located on an otherwise unremarkable street in Santa Clara, California, a 15-minute drive from the Apple Park campus in Cupertino and near a few other unmarked Apple offices.

There, about 300 engineers are designing and producing MicroLED screens for use in future products. The facility also has a special area for the intricate process of producing LEDs.