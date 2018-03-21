Home / Business
Wed, Mar 21, 2018 - Page 12　

PChome shares plunge on decision not to pay dividend

By Lauly Li  /  Staff reporter

Shares of PChome Online Inc (網路家庭), the nation’s leading e-commerce platform operator, plunged by the daily limit of 10 percent on the Taipei Exchange yesterday, after its board decided not to distribute a dividend for the first time in 10 years.

PChome’s dividend policy came as the company reported a net profit of NT$36.49 million (US$1.25 million) for last year, its lowest since 2008.

PChome shares dived 7.2 percent to NT$174 shortly after the Taipei Exchange opened yesterday and closed further down at NT$169.

A total of 2.19 million shares changed hands, with another sell order of 223,000 shares waiting to be executed, Taipei Exchange data showed.

PChome’s annual net profit shrank from NT$765.99 million a year earlier, a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange showed.

Earnings per share were NT$0.31, compared with NT$6.54 per share a year earlier, the filing showed.

PChome’s gross margin fell 2.03 percentage points annually to 15.09 percent last year and its operating margin plunged to minus-0.71 percent from 4.1 percent a year earlier.

“The company’s profitability was affected by the rising marketing expenses of one of its subsidiaries, PChomestore Inc [商店街], last year,” PChome said in a statement.

PChome’s operating expenses spiked 38.5 percent year-on-year to NT$4.64 billion last year, which includes a record-high marketing expense of NT$1.2 billion on PChomestore, the statement said.

The investment on PChomestore paid off as the number of merchants listed on its platform reached a record high of more than 70,000 last year, PChome said.

This story has been viewed 499 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top