US dollar rises on data, expected Fed hikes

Staff writer, with CNA and Reuters

The New Taiwan dollar on Friday fell against the US Dollar, losing NT$0.0.31 to close at NT$29.231

Turnover totaled US$1.14 billion during the trading session.

The NT dollar opened at NT$29.200, moving between NT$29.070 and NT$29.235 before the close.

Elsewhere on Friday, the US dollar rose against most currencies, bolstered by solid US economic data that further supported consensus expectations that the US Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at next week’s monetary policy meeting.

“The gains in the [US] dollar were a positive reaction to the data,” Commonwealth Foreign Exchange Inc chief market analyst Omer Esiner said in Washington. “The reports show that the dollar’s fundamental backdrop remains strong.”

US industrial production last month surged, boosted by strong increases in output at factories and mines, while a consumer sentiment survey by the University of Michigan showed a rise in the overall index for this month.

“A rate hike of 25 basis points on Wednesday [next week] is almost a foregone conclusion,” Forex.com head of research James Chen said in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Given the high expectations for a 25 basis-point rate hike, investors will be focused be on the Fed’s outlook for further hikes this year and beyond, he added.

However, the US dollar fell to a more than one-week low against the yen, undermined by speculation that more top officials in the administration of US President Donald Trump could be replaced and concerns US trade tariffs could hurt the global economy.

These US-centric factors have rattled markets over the past few days, pushing the US dollar lower and leaving the yen as the main beneficiary.

The Washington Post on Thursday reported that Trump has decided to replace US National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster.

At the same time, the New York Times reported that US Department of Justice special counsel Robert Mueller had issued a subpoena for documents related to Trump’s businesses, including some concerning Russia.

Earlier this week, the US dollar took a hit after Trump dismissed US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson as investors grew increasingly nervous about the direction US policy might take following a series of departures by key staff members.

The US dollar fell from ￥106.24 to ￥106.10 after falling as low as ￥105.61, the lowest since Wednesday last week.

The US dollar index was up 0.1 percent at 90.223.

It has been on the defensive for much of the week amid the shake-up inside Trump’s administration and as next week’s Fed policy meeting comes into focus.

The euro fell 0.2 percent to US$1.2284, with little to drive the single currency higher.

It has struggled to make much headway since rallying in January and faced further headwinds after the European Central Bank last week cautioned investors not to expect a paring back of monetary stimulus any time soon.