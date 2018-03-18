TAIEX ends up after early losses

Staff writer, with CNA and AFP

Local shares on Friday closed slightly higher after the main board recovered its earlier losses on bargain hunting, pushing the TAIEX back into positive territory and helping the market remain above the 11,000-point mark at the end of the session, dealers said.

Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the most heavily weighted stock on the local market, was the favorite of bargain hunters during the session, while buying in other select large-cap stocks also helped the broader market close above its previous closing level, they said.

The TAIEX on Friday ended up 9.25 points, or 0.08 percent, at 11,027.70, after moving between 10,933.46 and 11,054.86, on turnover of NT$165.97 billion (US$5.68 billion). That was an increase of 1.5 percent from a close of 10,864.82 on March 9.

The market opened down 8.21 points on follow-through selling from the previous session and downward pressure escalated, with market heavyweights in the bellwether electronics sector in focus as local investors were motivated by 0.2 percent losses incurred by the tech-heavy NASDAQ overnight, dealers said.

The weakness on the local main board continued until about 1pm, when bargain hunters turned active and began picking up TSMC shares, which had been under pressure with other large-cap stocks in the old economy sector, pushing the broader market back into positive territory by the end of the session, they said.

“Look at the expanded turnover. Late-session bargain hunting played an important role in boosting trading volume for the entire day and also helped the weighted index climb out of the previous weakness,” Concord Securities Co (康和證券) analyst Kerry Huang said.

“It seems that many investors remained bullish and willing to take advantage of the earlier losses on the weighted index, hoping the TAIEX will soon return to an upswing after recent consolidation,” Huang said.

TSMC’s rebound from its earlier heavy losses served as a driver for the comeback of the broader market, Huang added.

After hitting a low of NT$249.50, TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, closed unchanged at NT$255.00, with 62.9 million shares changing hands.

Shares in contract notebook computer manufacturer Compal Electronics Inc (仁寶) rose 0.97 percent to close at NT$20.80, off an early high of NT$20.45, also on the back of bargain hunting.

Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技), the largest DRAM chipmaker in the nation, gained 3.52 percent to close at NT$94.20 after an IC Insights Inc research report said a day earlier that DRAM prices are expected to rise another 36 percent on average this year following an 81 percent increase last year, as demand continues to outstrip supply.

Shares in iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), second to TSMC in terms of market value, fell 0.64 percent to close at NT$92.80, while Largan Precision Co (大立光), a smartphone camera lens supplier to Apple Inc, shed 2.51 percent to end at NT$3,690.

Also bolstered by bargain hunters, Formosa Plastics Corp (台灣塑膠) closed unchanged at NT$102, off an early low of NT$100.50, while Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp (台塑化纖) ended up 2.8 percent at NT$110 after hitting a low of NT$106.50.

“Despite the gains, I remain concerned about the stiff technical resistance ahead of 11,270 points — the intraday high seen on Jan. 21,” Huang said.