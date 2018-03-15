Agencies

UNITED STATES

Duties on Canadian paper

The administration on Tuesday announced anti-dumping duties on imports of one kind of paper from Canada, further straining tense trade relations. At issue is what is called uncoated groundwood paper, used in newsprint. US imports of it from Canada totaled US$1.27 billion in 2016, the Department of Commerce said. The government argues that the Canadian paper has been sold in the country at less than its fair value. The duties are preliminary pending more investigation and a final decision in August. The decision follows a complaint filed by a US firm, North Pacific Paper Co.

APPAREL

Adidas revenue jumps 19%

Adidas AG yesterday said that its revenue jumped 19 percent in the fourth quarter of last year, adjusted for currency swings, led by China and North America. The return to a double-digit percentage pace comes after third-quarter growth of 9 percent sparked concerns in November last year. Revenue would also grow at a double-digit rate this year, at a forecast 10 percent when adjusted for currency swings, the German company said. Adidas said net income from continuing operations would rise at a faster pace each year through 2020, and also lifted its target for the operating margin to reach 11.5 percent then, from an earlier prediction of 11 percent.

INSURANCE

Prudential to spin off M&G

Prudential PLC divested ￡12 billion (US$16.7 billion) of annuities from its UK portfolio to Rothesay Life and plans to spin off its M&G Prudential unit as it focuses on growth in Asia. Britain’s largest insurer last year combined its UK asset-management unit with its insurance business in the UK and Europe to focus on retirement products that require the company to set aside less capital. The spun-off firm is likely to be included in the FTSE 100. The sale to Rothesay is also part of a strategy to make the insurer more capital light.

INVESTMENT

CIC sells Blackstone stake

China Investment Corp (CIC, 中國投資) has sold its stake in Blackstone Group LP, ending a more than 10-year investment stretching back to the US firm’s initial public offering. In its annual report released earlier this month, Blackstone said the Chinese sovereign wealth fund no longer held any shares as of Feb. 22. The sale was reported yesterday by the Financial Times, which said the stake was sold down “very gradually.” “We greatly value our partnership with CIC and are grateful for their successful, long-term investment in our firm,” a Blackstone spokesman said in New York. CIC did not immediately respond to an e-mail sent to its press office.

TECHNOLOGY

Microsoft eyes Middle East

Microsoft Corp is to open data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, its first in the Middle East, part of the software maker’s rapid geographic expansion to win cloud-computing business worldwide and pry customers from Amazon.com Inc. Microsoft also plans to open two cloud sites in Switzerland, in the Geneva and Zurich regions, and is to add two new locations in Germany. Microsoft, which has 42 Azure cloud regions, is racing Amazon Web Services to add new areas as both companies aim to store information and applications closer to customers.