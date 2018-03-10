Acer, AIM open corporate research lab in Philippines

Staff writer, with CNA, Manila

Acer Inc (宏碁) founder Stan Shih (施振榮) and Asian Institute of Management (AIM) president Jikyeong Kang (姜志卿) on Thursday jointly presided over the official opening of a corporate research laboratory at the institute in Makati, Philippines.

Shih also donated a supercomputer designed and developed for the school.

The Analytics, Computing and Complex Systems Laboratory, also known as ACCeSs@AIM, aims to assist the country in the research and development of artificial intelligence.

“This supercomputer will serve as a centerpiece for the artificial intelligence [AI] facility,” Shih said.

Shih, who has been a member of AIM’s International Board of Governors for more than 30 years, said he hoped the supercomputer would contribute to the development of AI in the country.

“In today’s digital era, data has become the new currency of businesses, but only if organizations know how to use it,” he said.

Data science turns complex pieces of information into an organization’s competitive advantage, so “we need to cultivate this skill in future business leaders,” he added.

Kang said the supercomputer would facilitate the practical application of data science and AI in the Philippines and help create a new ecology of business that allows leaders in the private sector and government agencies to make decisions based on available data.

The supercomputer, which ranks among the fastest in the ASEAN region, boasts computing speeds of up to 500 teraflops and a capacity of 500 terabytes.

AIM, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, is one of the few business schools in Asia to be internationally accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, the school’s Web site said.