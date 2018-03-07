Staff writer

ELECTRONICS

Machvision revenue surges

Machvision Inc (牧德), a supplier of printed circuit board (PCB) inspection equipment, on Monday said revenue for the first two months of this year totaled NT$367 million (US$12.5 million), up 153.52 percent year-on-year, despite fewer working days and Lunar New Year holiday disruptions. The company attributed the increase to rising orders for automated optical inspection (AOI) equipment for PCB manufacturing and clients’ positive response to the company’s new AOI 4.0 products. The company said its board has approved a cash dividend of NT$10 per common share, representing a payout ratio of 92.08 percent based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$10.86. The company is to hold an annual general meeting on May 29 in Hsinchu, where shareholders are to vote on the dividend proposal.

OPTICS

BenQ Materials turns a profit

Polarizer manufacturer BenQ Materials Corp (明基材料) on Monday said it turned profitable last year, with net income hitting a three-year high of NT$525 million, thanks to asset disposal gains in the second half of last year. Revenue for last year contracted 12.7 percent to NT$11.12 billion from 2016, which the firm partly attributed to falling average selling prices of its polarizer products. The company has said it aims to increase the earnings contribution from its contact lens and biomedical materials businesses to account for half of its total profits in 2020, in a bid to cut reliance on the polarizer business. BenQ Materials said its board approved a cash dividend of NT$0.9, representing a payout ratio of 54.8 percent based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$1.64.

SOLAR POWER

Eversol to sell Taoyuan plant

Eversol Corp (旭晶), which specializes in manufacturing multi-crystalline silicon wafers, is to sell an idle manufacturing facility in Taoyuan’s Guanyin District (觀音) to flexible PCB supplier Career Technology Co (嘉聯益), the two companies said yesterday in separate filings with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The sale of the land is estimated to total NT$1.57 billion and is to be carried out today. Eversol plans to use the proceeds from the sale to repay debts, its filing said.

ELECTRONICS

BizLink says sales to rise

Wire harness maker BizLink Holding Inc (貿聯) yesterday said that its sales are expected to rebound this month, following a lull during the Lunar New Year holiday. The company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange that sales last month dropped 15.1 percent to NT$1.38 billion, the lowest in the past nine months. Aggregate sales for the first two months of this year more than doubled annually to NT$3.01 billion, the filing said. The company attributed the gain to contributions from an electrical appliance assembly business it acquired from Germany-based Leoni AG.

BANKING

Two lenders add Garmin Pay

Fubon Commercial Bank (台北富邦銀行) and Taishin International Bank (台新銀行) yesterday added Garmin Pay to their list of supported mobile payment offerings, as local lenders seek to increase revenue and clients. The lenders were upbeat about the tie-in with Garmin, a leading brand in the fitness-oriented smartwatch market, as consumers grow more health conscious, the lenders said. The service can be used with credit cards, as well as with iPass smartcards, on the Garmin Vivoactive 3 smartwatch, the banks said.