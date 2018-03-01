Regent Taipei introduces new 3D dining experience

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Regent Taipei (台北晶華酒店), the flagship property of Regent Hotels & Resorts (晶華麗晶酒店集團), is adding 3D technology to a dining offer that could generate NT$8 million (US$273,691) in food sales in the next three months, hotel officials said.

Le Petit Chef, a two-hour visual dining show using 3D technology created by Belgian technology and media company SkullMapping, is the hotel’s latest effort to attract guests in an increasingly competitive and crowded market.

The 3D production features motion capture and projection to entertain dinners when they wait for their dishes.

The trend began to sweep through Europe and Asia in 2016 and it arrives in Taipei this month at Regent Taipei’s Galleria Taste Lab, a venue intended to explore new dining experiences from around the world.

The hotel spent almost NT$1 million introducing the dining show, which features a tour of the birthplaces of the menu’s ingredients through images projected onto the plate, with the cost of a four-course lunch set at NT$2,880 and a six-course dinner at NT$3,880, each with a 10 percent service charge.

The hotel also offers a room package of NT$9,999 with a Le Petit Chef lunch for two.

“Regent Taipei shares the beliefs of Filip Sterckx and Antoon Verbeeck, founders of SkullMapping, that the dining experience is an important part of life and guests can spend the time waiting for their dish by having fun,” an official said.

Only 12 seats are available for each session and all of the seats for this month are fully booked, the hotel official said.

That suggests an additional NT$8 million in food sales if all the seats are sold out when the show ends on May 31.

Guests sit in a darkened booth and each dish is preceded by a short 3D animation that shows how the chef prepares the dish.

The actual dish is served after each animation.

The food industry is in need of innovation and Regent Taipei aims to stay abreast of the latest global trends, the official said.