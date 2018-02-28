Agencies

MACROECONOMICS

Lagarde cautions vigilance

IMF managing director Christine Lagarde yesterday said the global economy was showing broad-based growth, but the landscape was shifting with heightened risks of trade disputes, monetary policy normalization and technological change. Lagarde, speaking to an IMF conference in Jakarta, said the IMF was expecting global growth to reach 3.9 percent this year and next, up from 3.7 percent last year. As ASEAN countries are preparing for higher interest rates in advanced economies, Lagarde said policymakers need to stay vigilant about its effect on financial stability and volatile capital flows.

INTEREST RATES

S Korea leaves rate at 1.5%

The Bank of Korea left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 1.5 percent in Governor Lee Ju-yeol’s final policy meeting, as it weighs risks to its economic outlook against the cost of raising borrowing costs for the nation’s indebted households. South Korea’s solid economic growth is continuing, the bank said in a statement, adding that while inflation has slowed, it was expected to pick up toward the target of 2 percent in the second half of this year.

CHEMICALS

BASF reports surge in profit

German chemicals giant BASF AG yesterday reported a massive leap in profit last year, as the worldwide economic upturn fueled demand and stoked prices for its products. Net profit increased 50 percent year-on-year to 6.1 billion euros (US$7.52 billion), BASF said in a statement, in line with a forecast it offered last month. Operating profit increased almost 36 percent to 8.5 billion euros, while revenue was up 12 percent at 64.5 billion euros — beating forecasts from analysts surveyed by FactSet Research Systems Inc.

E-COMMERCE

EBay to buy Qoo10 assets

EBay Inc, operator of the namesake online marketplace, is close to a deal for the Japanese assets of e-commerce site Qoo10, a person familiar with the matter said. The San Jose, California-based company is buying the assets from its joint venture partner Giosis Pte, the person said. Under the proposed US$700 million deal, eBay would give up its stake in Giosis, the person said. Japan is the biggest market for Qoo10, and part of an e-commerce business that also operates in Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia.

CRYPTOCURRENCIES

Circle purchases Poloniex

Circle Internet Financial Ltd, a closely held mobile payments firm backed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc, said it acquired Poloniex Inc, one of the largest digital token exchanges. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Fortune magazine earlier reported that the deal was for about US$400 million. Poloniex, ranked as the 14th largest cryptocurrency exchange by data tracker CoinMarketCap.com, said on its Web site that the US-based company was formed in January 2014 and is available in more than 100 countries.

TAXES

Super-rich flocking to Italy

Millionaires from Russia to Norway and the US are seeking to take advantage of Italy’s low tax rates for the super-rich. Italy last year unveiled a measure allowing ultra-wealthy individuals taking up residency to pay a flat tax of 100,000 euros per year. About 150 people, including some with wealth of more than “hundreds of millions,” have inquired about the measure, Fabrizio Pagani, head of the office of the Italian minister of economy and finance, said in London.