ENERGY

OPEC might ease oil curbs

OPEC and its allies, including Russia, might next year ease the crude output curbs that have helped prices recover from the worst crash in a generation, Saudi Arabian Minister of Energy and Industry Khalid al-Falih said. With the market moving toward equilibrium and bloated inventories shrinking, the next step for global producers will be to phase out the reductions, al-Falih said on Saturday, adding that the nations taking part in the supply curbs are studying what a crude rebalancing would entail.

AUTOMAKERS

VW profit up 55.5 percent

Volkswagen AG (VW) has said its net profit last year increased by more than half, while revenue climbed more than 6 percent. The German automaker on Friday said it earned 4.35 billion euros (US$5.35 billion) last year, a 55.5 percent increase over the previous year’s 2.8 billion euros. Rvenue grew 6.2 percent year-on-year to 230.7 billion euros. The company on Friday said that it “expects to moderately exceed its latest record delivery figures” this year, while revenue might rise as much as 5 percent.

TECHNOLOGY

Court tosses Apple complaint

A French court on Friday threw out a complaint by Apple Inc demanding a ban on protests at its stores by the tax campaign group Attac. Attac had staged a sit-in at Apple’s flagship Paris store on Dec. 2 last year, blocking access for several hours in protest at what they claimed was “massive tax evasion” by the US tech giant. Apple sought a court order barring the activists from further protests inside its stores, but a Paris court dismissed the firm’s claim as long as these were peaceful and did not block access to the store.

BANKING

InvestaBank rethinks deal

InvestaBank, the Mexican lender that in 2016 agreed to buy Deutsche Bank AG’s Mexico units, is considering steps to renegotiate the US$175 million purchase, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter. The Mexico-based firm might seek to lower the price after regulatory changes wiped out most of the revenue the German lender generated through its monopoly on custodial services in the corner of the Mexican stock market where foreign securities trade, the people said.

JAPAN

Firms sell super-long bonds

Companies are selling super-long bonds amid expectations that Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s reappointment will prolong easy monetary policy, even as increases in overseas yields put pressure on market rates to rise. Less than a week after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe nominated Kuroda for another term, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp on Wednesday sold what was its first 20-year debt in about a year and a half. Next week, trading firm Toyota Tsusho Corp plans to price 20-year notes and Sumitomo Forestry Co is to sell its first 15-year securities ever, people said.

SMELTERS

Century waiting for US tariffs

The main US producer of high-purity aluminum used in military aircraft is poised to begin restarting idled production lines at its smelter in eastern Kentucky and recall about 350 workers if US President Donald Trump imposes aluminum import curbs. Century Aluminum Co chief executive Michael Bless said the US Department of Commerce’s recommendations for aluminum tariffs or quotas would allow aluminum producers to restore all of “what’s left” of their idled capacity to production.