FEATURE: All eyes on central bank boss as he takes the helm

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Incoming central bank governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) is likely to steer the monetary policymaking body in a similar fashion to his predecessor, Perng Fai-nan (彭淮南), after being his deputy for a decade and colleague for nearly 30 years.

Yang, who is to take the helm today when Perng retires, has to strike a balance between keeping inflation malleable and supporting the economy.

The ongoing appreciation in the New Taiwan dollar poses an immediate challenge for him, while there is pressure for the central bank to be more transparent and accountable. The persistently negative output gap would also prove a limiting factor for him.

Yang has been inclined to follow his mentor and give priority to market stability, but, ultimately, he would demonstrate his own leadership, analysts said.

Yang, 64, who received a doctorate in economics from the University of Birmingham in 1989, has served in the central bank’s research, foreign exchange and banking departments, and was its representative in its London office, before becoming deputy governor in 2008.

Chen Nan-kuang (陳南光), 53, who teaches economics at National Taiwan University, is to fill the vacancy left by Yang.

“People tend to act one way as a deputy, but behave more distinctly as the head if given enough time,” Taiwan Institute of Economic Research economist Gordon Sun (孫明德) said by telephone.

Yang could demonstrate his professional prowess and resolve by being more hawkish in dealing with hot money inflows, which have rattled the currency market and eroded corporate profitability, Sun said.

The NT dollar has gained 1.73 percent against the US dollar so far this year after picking up 8.14 percent last year, according to data on the central bank’s Web site.

Foreign-exchange losses last year totaled NT$176.1 billion for domestic life insurance companies alone, erasing their profits by 60 percent, the Financial Supervisory Commission said.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) chairman Morris Chang (張忠謀) at a public event last month said that the NT dollar’s appreciation is unfavorable for local firms, but that he had no choice but to put up with it.

The central bank under Yang’s guidance could be more assertive now that the US Department of the Treasury has removed Taiwan from its currency monitoring list, Sun said.

The foreign-exchange debate suggests that the central bank could be more transparent and accountable, although it no doubt deserves praise for guiding Taiwan unharmed through the technology bubble, the global financial crisis and Europe’s debt woes, Yuanta-Polaris Research Institute (元大寶華綜經院) president Liang Kuo-yuan (梁國源) said.

Analysts and academics have mostly been quiet about foreign exchange rates because the central bank has reportedly made sure to issue rebuttals whenever critics have raised challenges.

“Under Perng’s 20-year stewardship, the central bank has operated like a mysterious body with few people knowing how it forms its policy or the rationales behind it,” Liang said.

The bank’s quarterly news statements and board meeting minutes are not enough to enlighten the public or quell criticism, as they are couched in vague and technical language, Liang said.

Domestic financial service providers have long blamed thin profitability in part on the low interest rate environment.

Property developers and brokers, on the other hand, have cited low borrowing costs and excessive liquidity as support for housing prices, despite sluggish transactions.