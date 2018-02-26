CPC hikes prices of diesel, gasoline on back of oil rebound

Staff writer, with CNA

State-owned oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday announced that it would increase gasoline and diesel prices by NT$0.4 per liter this week to reflect a small rebound in global crude oil prices.

The adjustment came after oil prices increased this week, boosted by signals from OPEC members and Russia that oil production curbs might be extended into next year.

The gains were somewhat offset by an increase in global crude supplies as advances in US shale oil drilling techniques have helped cut operating costs, CPC said.

The fuel price hike snapped three weeks of price reductions, after CPC’s average crude oil cost last week rose US$1.86 per barrel from the previous week to US$62.89 per barrel, according to the company’s Web site.

Rival Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化), the nation’s only privately run oil refiner, announced similar price hikes on Saturday.