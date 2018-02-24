MOEA announces household solar power production plan

Staff writer, with CNA

The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) yesterday announced a project to encourage households in Taiwan to install solar panels on the roofs of their homes.

Under the new measures, local governments would work with private-sector firms, which would organize households in designated areas and build solar panels for them in an attempt to reach a fixed level of power production under the ministry’s supervision.

The ministry said the project has designated three sizes of solar panels to be installed: 10 megawatts (MW) to 50MW for several administrative districts in a single city or county, 1MW to 10MW for a single administrative district in a city or a county, and 0.5MW to 1MW for a township.

The minimum paid-in capital for operators interested in the power generation projects would be NT$300 million, NT$30 million and NT$10 million (US$10.24 million, US$1.02 million and US$341,277), respectively, to ensure that the programs run smoothly, the ministry added.

Once an operator organizes households under its umbrella and secures regulatory approval, state-owned electricity supplier Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) would buy electricity from the operator at NT$6.4137 per kilowatt-hour.

After the purchase, the operator would pay 10 percent of the payment to the participating households and 30 percent to the local government.

The money received by local governments would be exclusively used for “green” energy development, the ministry said.

The solar power generation project is to run through August next year, the ministry said.

However, there would also be a pilot program with local governments recruited to serve as models for their counterparts still considering the program, it said.