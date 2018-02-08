AIDC, Air Asia sign deals to tap into Southeast Asia

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

Local aerospace companies yesterday reported that they have made headway tapping into the Southeast Asian market at this year’s Singapore Airshow, the industry’s largest trade show in Asia with 1,080 exhibitors from 48 nations.

Aerospace Industrial Development Corp (AIDC, 漢翔航空工業) said it expects to hold 57 meetings with 48 leading companies, including Airbus SE, BAE Systems AB and Honeywell International Inc, about furthering collaborations in Southeast Asian markets as part of its commitment to the government’s New Southbound Policy.

Taichung-based AIDC is the nation’s largest civilian and military aircraft manufacturer.

The firm said it inked letters of intent bolstering ties with AIROD, a privatized aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul services unit of Malaysia’s National Aerospace & Defence Industries Bhd.

Sales this year are expected to peak in the fourth quarter as new orders reach a record high following completion of its three main capacity expansion projects, AIDC said.

Sales last year increased just 0.78 percent annually to NT$27.54 billion (US$940.9 million), company data showed.

Tainan-based Air Asia Co Ltd (亞洲航空) announced that it has secured letters of intent to collaborate with Canada’s IMP Aerospace & Defence, Norwegian Special Mission AS (NSM) and US-based Rockwell Collins Inc.

Air Asia said it hopes to benefit from its collaboration with IMP Aerospace, an expert in servicing turboprop engines equipped on Lockheed Martin Corp’s C-130 military transport and P-3 military patrol aircraft.

Air Asia has been certified as an authorized dealer and service provider for NSM, which would help its efforts to expand into the market for aerodrome flight information systems, it said.

It has also secured a one-year contract with Rockwell Collins to perform sales, repair and warranty fulfillment, it added.

Air Asia reiterated plans to shift its listing from the Taipei Exchange’s Emerging Stock Board to the nation’s main board by the end of this month, after gaining permission from the Taiwan Stock Exchange in November last year.