General Biologicals upbeat, expects growing sales abroad

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

General Biologicals Corp (GBC, 普生) is upbeat on sales this year as the company’s line of in vitro hepatitis diagnostic products have been made available on the local market and are covered by the National Health Insurance (NHI).

Following the launch of its hepatitis D testing kit earlier this month, the company now covers all variations of the disease, including hepatitis A, B and C, GBC vice president Frank Lin (林孟德) said yesterday, adding that the company is also expecting sales contributions from its overseas expansion efforts in Saudi Arabia and Indonesia.

The company, which has inked a technology transfer deal with Saudi Arabia’s Tawasef Biotech, is slated to post sales from the region in the near term as its partner begins shipping the first batch of locally produced hepatitis B diagnostic kits.

In Indonesia, sales could begin accelerating next quarter as its distribution partnership with PT. UBC Medical Indonesia begins to bear fruit.

GBC chairman Lin Tsong-ching (林宗慶) said the company is also eyeing opportunities from growing demand for advanced cancer diagnostic products.

The company has been working with major hospitals in Taiwan to offer patients circulating tumor cells (CTC) diagnostics, he said.

Known as ‘liquid biopsy’, CTC testing allows patients to undergo non-invasive blood tests without the need to extract tissue samples, he said.

GBC’s CTC testing allows pathologists to identify cancerous cells in patients and recommend required treatments.

However, CTC testing is not covered by the NHI and the company is aiming to collect enough data from patients who have elected to pay for the treatment to submit an application to the Food and Drug Administration, Lin Tsong-ching said.

Meanwhile, the company is also seeking to increase the sales contribution from its clinical trial services business, he said, adding that customers have been coming to GBC for its expertise in identifying biomarkers and its Good Manufacturing Practices-certified facilities.