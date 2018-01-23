Agencies

RETAIL

Amazon opens Go store

More than a year after it introduced the concept, Amazon yesterday opened its artificial intelligence-powered Amazon Go store in Seattle. The store on the bottom floor of the company’s headquarters allows shoppers to scan their smartphone with the Amazon Go app at a turnstile, pick out the items they want and leave. By combining computer vision, machine-learning algorithms and sensors, Amazon can tell what people have purchased and charges their account. If someone puts an item back, they are not charged. The company in December 2016 announced the Amazon Go store and said it would open by early last year, but it delayed the debut while it worked on the technology and employees tested it out.

HOUSING

HK named least affordable

Hong Kong was named the least affordable housing market for the eighth year in a study that put Sydney in the No. 2 slot and Vancouver in third. The median price of a home in Hong Kong is 19.4 times the median annual pre-tax household income, up from 18.1 times in the previous study by Demographia, an urban planning policy consultancy. Cooling measures have failed to tame Hong Kong’s housing, with prices more than double the 1997 levels preceding a crash that obliterated two-thirds of value. Research indicates that the territory’s home prices have been driven higher by rules restricting land use, Demographia said.

CHINA

HNA shares dip before news

Shares of HNA Group Co (海航集團) units fell in Shanghai and Shenzhen trading yesterday after more of the conglomerate’s subsidiaries halted their stock from trading pending “major” announcements. Goldman Sachs Group Inc in a report last week said that HNA-related bonds have been underperforming amid speculation about the group’s ability to repay its debts, although the broker expects the Chinese conglomerate to ultimately be able to roll over its obligations.

TRANSPORTATION

DP World to invest in India

DP World Ltd, the Dubai-based port operator that manages terminals from Hong Kong to Peru, and India’s National Investment & Infrastructure Fund plan to jointly invest up to US$3 billion in the South Asian nation. The companies set up a platform to invest in ports, terminals, transportation and logistics businesses in India, DP World said in a statement yesterday. The equity is to be used to acquire assets and develop projects. DP World already operates or is developing ports in India’s Mundra, Nhava Sheva, Kochi, Chennai, Visakhaptnam and Kulpi, according to its Web site.

CHINA

Wanda fixes translation error

Wanda Hotel Development Co (萬達酒店發展) corrected a statement on a planned sale of assets that last week had appeared to contradict an English-language version of an announcement at the unit of billionaire Wang Jianlin’s (王健林) property-to-entertainment conglomerate. The Chinese-language announcement of a pending acquisition was mistaken and should have referred to a “very substantial disposal,” the hotel unit said yesterday in a Hong Kong stock exchange filing. The announcement was to explain why trading in shares of the company was halted. The group, facing intensified regulatory scrutiny over what authorities called “irrational” overseas investments, is close to reaching an agreement to sell two Australian luxury property projects, people familiar with the matter said.