Fraud casts doubt on China’s bad-loan data

Bloomberg

China’s bad-loan data, which analysts and investors have long regarded to be understated, was thrown into question again after the banking regulator uncovered faked reporting at a local lender.

Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co (上海浦東發展銀行), the nation’s ninth-largest lender, over many years illegally lent 77.5 billion yuan (US$12.1 billion) to 1,493 shell companies to take over bad loans at its Chengdu branch, the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) said in a statement late on Friday.

The branch, which had reported zero bad loans, inflated its earnings and faked other operational data to improve performance and evade compliance, the CBRC found.

The regulator imposed a fine of 462 million yuan on the branch and said its senior executives would face prosecution.

In a statement after the announcement, Shanghai-based Pudong Bank said it has booked the fines in its financial results from last year and vowed to strengthen compliance and internal controls.

Shares of Pudong Bank yesterday fell as much as 2.9 percent in Shanghai morning trading, the biggest intraday drop since August last year.

“This is a well-organized fraud engineered by Pudong Bank’s Chengdu branch,” the CBRC said in the statement. “It involved a massive amount of money, used hidden schemes and had profoundly damaging implications.”

The case raised fresh doubts about the accuracy of financial and economic data reported by Chinese companies and local authorities.

Inner Mongolia this month joined neighboring Liaoning Province in admitting inflating key economic figures, prompting the head of China’s statistics bureau to verify local accounts.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) said earlier that officials must be “frank and forthright” when delivering their reports.

CBRC chairman Guo Shuqing (郭樹清), nearly one year into the job, has launched a campaign to root out malpractice and strengthen controls over the banking industry amid surging risks from poor corporate governance, violation of lending policies and cross-holding of financial products.

Chinese lenders have been grappling with a growing mountain of bad debt after flooding the financial system with cheap credit for years to prop up economic growth.

Their official non-performing loan ratio stood unchanged at 1.74 percent as of Sept. 30 last year, CBRC data showed. By contrast, CLSA Ltd estimated the ratio at 15 percent to 19 percent in 2015.