Staff writer, with CNA

AVIATION

Tigerair inks codeshare deal

Budget carriers Tigerair Taiwan Ltd (台灣虎航) and T’way Air of South Korea have entered into a codeshare agreement to provide improved services, the first time that Tigerair Taiwan has concluded such a deal with a foreign carrier. In the initial stage, the two airlines are to offer more options through codeshare flights, starting with their Taoyuan-Daegu and Taoyuan-Busan routes, with passengers having the option of booking their flight on the Web site of either airline, Tigerair Taiwan said. The agreement, which is effective from March 25 to Oct. 27, involves nine round-trip codeshare flights per week between Taoyuan and Daegu — seven runs by T’way Air and two by Tigerair Taiwan, Tigerair Taiwan said.

CHIPMAKERS

TSMC shares rise 2.35%

Shares of TSMC, the most heavily weighted stock in the local market, yesterday rose 2.35 percent to close at NT$261.50, with 43.29 million shares changing hands on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. TSMC’s market value surged to NT$6.78 trillion (US$230.4 billion), its highest ever, after reaching NT$6.63 trillion on Friday. Since the beginning of the year, TSMC shares have gained almost 14 percent on the main board. Meanwhile, the company is on Friday scheduled to break ground on a new foundry to produce the advanced 5-nanometer (nm) wafers at the Southern Taiwan Science Park (南部科學工業園). The company is developing 7nm, 5nm and 3nm processes in a bid to maintain its lead in the global semiconductor market.

COMPUTERS

Acer shares hit daily record

Shares of Acer Inc (宏碁) climbed by 10 percent, a daily record, to close at NT$32.2 in Taipei trading yesterday — the company’s highest stock price since June 22, 2012. A total of 191.62 million shares of Acer were traded during the session, data from the stock exchange showed. Acer’s stock price has surged 29.33 percent in the past month, the data showed. The company’s combined net profit reached NT$1.75 billion in the first three quarters of last year, more than doubling from NT$833.31 million in the same period a year earlier, company data showed. Acer’s cumulative revenue rose 1.98 percent to NT$237.33 billion last year, it said in a filing with the stock exchange.

LABOR

Q1 recruiting push forecast

A large number of businesses have plans to recruit during the first quarter of this year, a Ministry of Labor survey released on Thursday last week showed. The survey, conducted by TaiwanJobs (台灣就業通), an online recruitment platform established by the ministry’s Workforce Development Agency, showed that 60.6 percent of local firms surveyed have plans to recruit during the first quarter, while 24.62 percent are unsure and 14.78 percent do not have openings. A total of 672 companies indicated that they are looking to hire this quarter.

TECHNOLOGY

GUC sees 55% annual growth

Global Unitchip Corp (GUC, 創意電子), which designs application-specific integrated circuits, yesterday reported net profit of NT$854.81 million for last year, or earnings per share of NT$6.38, benefitting from strong demand for high-performance chips, such as those used in cryptocurrency mining. The figure represented 55 percent growth year-on-year from the company’s NT$551 million net profit in 2016. GUC shares rallied 9.95 percent to NT$337 in Taipei trading, a 10-year high.