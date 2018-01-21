Women of Colombia’s emerald mines shine after smashing taboo

By Florence Panoussian / AFP, MUZO, Colombia

For decades, women like Rosalba Canon were banned from Colombia’s emerald mines: Men said they brought bad luck.

Canon and others like her have spent their lives as guaqueras, or fortune hunters, sifting stray gems from the shale gouged from rock and spewed out as waste from the mines in the lush mountains of northern Colombia.

“The idea of getting an emerald brought me here and I’ve stayed in the hope that the baby Jesus will put one on my shovel,” 63-year-old Canon said, her face chiseled by the sun.

She arrived at the end of the 1970s in the Andean town of Muzo, known as the emerald capital of the world.

The women who arrived in Muzo, some running from violent relationships, could not work in the tunnels alongside the men because of the macho prejudice that they brought bad luck.

The country’s laws additionally prevented women from going down the mines.

“It has always been said in this region that the emeralds hid when they would enter,” said Maria Luisa Durance, a 39-year-old social worker at Mineria Texas Colombia SA (MTC), a leading company in the sector with 800 employees.

Every day for more than three decades, Canon has put on her rubber boots and joined dozens of other fortune hunters sifting through the mine waste in the fast-flowing Las Animas river.

Global fascination for emeralds dates back to pre-Columbian civilizations.

Ships from the Spanish conquest exported the precious stones as far away as Persia, and in the 20th century the mountain was practically disfigured by explosives used to shift walls of rock.

Colombia now produces about two-thirds of the world’s emeralds, most of them from the Muzo area, about 150km north of the capital, Bogota.

The modernized mines now produce less waste shale, but even so men and women of all ages still cling to their shovels and sieves, seeking their fortune in the tons of mine tailings thrown into the river.

“This is a fever,” said Canon, who has raised her three children with the proceeds from the job.

From time to time, someone will strike it lucky, finding sparkling green stones in a wash of shale, but for the most part, the guaqueros — men and women alike — live in debt to local merchants.

“They lend us money, and when we find a stone, they take it,” Blanca Buitrago said. “For a long time now, I haven’t found anything.”

However, she said sometimes she can find gems that will bring in between US$65 and US$165 dollars, “no more.”

Buitrago, a 52-year-old mother of five, arrived in Muzo to seek her fortune after being forced out of her home by one of Colombia’s dozens of armed groups in 2006.

In 2015, women were finally allowed to enter the mines when the sexist law that prevented them was annulled.

However, like Canon and many other guaqueras, Buitrago is now too old to benefit from the law and get a formal job at the mines.

However, 40-year-old Saida Canizales was able to take advantage of the change and is currently the only woman among 18 MTC security supervisors.

“Obviously, women joining the mines has been a challenge ... but I think I’ve already taken it forward,” said Canizales, an expert in electronic surveillance, who tripled the US$600 salary she was getting in Bogota.

Wearing a black helmet that barely covered her blond braids, Canizales headed deep into the mine to monitor gems being extracted from the rock. Later — and 140m deeper — a miner using a jackhammer broke through the rock face as Canizales watched. A powdery white vein of calcite appeared, and a smudge of green dust — a tell-tale sign of a gem.