AT&T told to cut Huawei ties: sources

Reuters, WASHINGTON

US lawmakers are urging AT&T Inc, the nation’s No. 2 wireless carrier, to cut all commercial ties with Chinese smartphone maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd (華為) and oppose plans by telecom China Mobile Ltd (中國移動) to enter the US market because of national security concerns, two congressional aides said.

The warning comes after the administration of US President Donald Trump took a harder line on policies initiated by his predecessor, former US president Barack Obama, on issues ranging from Beijing’s role in restraining North Korea to Chinese efforts to acquire US strategic industries.

Earlier this month, AT&T was forced to scrap a plan to offer its customers Huawei handsets after some members of US Congress lobbied against the idea with federal regulators, sources said.

The US government has also blocked a string of Chinese acquisitions over national security concerns, including Ant Financial Services Group’s (螞蟻金服) proposed purchase of US money transfer company MoneyGram International Inc.

The lawmakers have also warned US companies that if they have ties to Huawei or China Mobile, it could hamper their ability to do business with the US government, said one aide, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

One of the commercial ties lawmakers want AT&T to cut is its collaboration with Huawei over standards for a high-speed, next-generation 5G network, the aides said.

Another is the use of Huawei handsets by AT&T’s discount subsidiary, Cricket Wireless LLC, they added.

China Mobile, the world’s biggest mobile phone operator, did not respond to requests for comment.

AT&T declined to comment, but said that it had made no decisions on 5G suppliers.

US lawmakers who have in the past expressed concerns about the prospect of the deal between AT&T and Huawei either declined to comment or were not immediately available.

Huawei declined to comment, but earlier this week told reporters that it sells its equipment through more than 45 of the world’s top 50 carriers and puts the privacy and security of its clients as its top priority.

National security experts have expressed fears that any data from a Huawei device, for example the location of the smartphone’s user, would be available to Chinese government intelligence services.

In 2012, Huawei and ZTE Corp (中興) were the subject of a US investigation into whether their equipment provided an opportunity for foreign espionage and threatened critical US infrastructure — a link that Huawei has consistently denied.

“The next wave of wireless communication has enormous economic and national security implications. China’s participation in setting the standards and selling the equipment raises many national security issues that demand strict and prompt attention,” said Michael Wessel, a member of the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission, which was established by Congress.

US lawmakers do not want China Mobile to be given a license to do business in the US, the aides said.

China Mobile applied for the license in 2011, and the application is pending before the US Federal Communications Commission.

Huawei and Chinese telecoms have long struggled to gain a toehold in the US market, partly because of US government pressure on potential US partners.

Two US Republican lawmakers, US representatives Michael Conaway and Liz Cheney, introduced a bill this week that bars the US government from using or contracting Huawei or ZTE Corp, a Chinese telecommunications and equipment and systems company.