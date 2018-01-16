Agencies

JAPAN

Minister bemoans slow pace

The country’s plans to develop its renewable energy industry are lagging much of the world, as the nation has “prioritized keeping the status quo for fear of change,” Minister of Foreign Affairs Taro Kono said. The government wants renewable energy to account for 22 to 24 percent of its overall energy mix by 2030, while the global average today is already 24 percent, Kono said on Sunday at an International Renewable Energy Agency meeting in Abu Dhabi. “As Japanese foreign minister, I consider these circumstances lamentable.” The country held its first-ever solar power auction in November, with the aim of reducing costs in one of the most expensive countries to generate electricity from the sun.

AVIATION

Airbus widens order lead

Airbus SE last year widened its order lead over US rival Boeing Co after racking up a record year of sales that included the European planemaker’s biggest-ever deal. Toulouse, France-based Airbus booked contracts for 1,109 jetliners, or 52 percent more than in 2016, it said in a statement yesterday. That extended the margin over Boeing to 197 planes after the US company secured 912 net orders. While the US company retains the title of world’s biggest planemaker after delivering an all-time high 763 aircraft versus Airbus’ 718, the order tally represents a coup for the European group after it had lagged behind its rival for much of the year. Airbus last month booked 776 aircraft sales net of cancelations, including a US$50 billion deal for 430 narrow-body aircraft initially announced in November at the Dubai Air Show.

SINGAPORE

Recovery faces challenges

Economic recovery is broadening out in the city-state, but there are still “real challenges” in the labor market, central bank Managing Director Ravi Menon said. Sustainable economic growth is estimated at 2 to 4 percent, Menon yesterday told delegates at the UBS Wealth Insights Conference in the city-state. Manufacturing is resilient and financial services are “doing well,” he said. The challenge on the labor supply side is whether the city-state can raise productivity given that its workforce is already well-educated and skilled, Menon said. “The disinflationary effects of globalization, for instance, may not persist for much longer,” he said. The return of inflation, which is most likely to be led by the US, will probably prompt faster tightening by central banks.

BANKING

Mizuho names new CEO

Mizuho Financial Group Inc named Tatsufumi Sakai to replace Yasuhiro Sato as chief executive officer, the first change at the helm of Japan’s third-biggest banking group since 2011. Sakai, 58, head of its securities unit, is to take the post on April 1, Mizuho said in a statement yesterday. He led the bank’s international unit before taking the helm at the brokerage arm in 2016. Koichi Iida, 55, is to take over as head of Mizuho Securities, and Sato, 65, is to become group chairman. Sakai inherits a bank whose financial performance has trailed behind Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc this fiscal year as the Bank of Japan’s negative interest rate policy squeezes domestic loan margins and saps profitability. Like its bigger rivals, Mizuho is cutting costs — it plans to eliminate 19,000 positions over the next decade — and diversifying operations away from traditional lending.