Taiwan Paiho reports record-high net profit

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

Taiwan Paiho Ltd (台灣百和), one of the nation’s leading shoelace and elastic tape manufacturers, yesterday reported a record-high net profit of NT$1.61 billion (US$54.5 million) for last year, thanks to robust demand for its high-margin products.

Net profit rose 8.03 percent year-on-year from NT$1.49 billion in 2016.

Earnings per share increased from NT$5 to NT$5.4, according to the company’s financial statement.

Sales over the period gained 10.67 percent year-on-year from NT$10.63 billion to NT$11.76 billion.

Annual operating profit also climbed 15.44 percent from NT$2.32 billion to NT$2.68 billion, the statement showed.

The significant improvement of the company’s bottom line was partly due to growing demand for its two major products, four-way stretchable elastic bands and double-sided embroidery, Paiho said.

The accessories maker has entered the supply chain of German sportswear giant Adidas AG with its four-way stretchable elastic bands that have favorable lightweight properties.

Adidas is Paiho’s biggest client, making up nearly 30 percent of its total sales, while Nike Inc ranked second with 20 percent.

Among Paiho’s products, molded hooks are expected to become profit drivers for the company this year, Jih Sun Securities Investment Consulting Co (日盛投顧) said in a report.

Paiho is the only Asian supplier that is capable of producing molded hooks, which can be used in a wide range of products, such as shoes, car seats and virtual reality devices, Jih Sun said, adding that profit margin could be as high as 53 percent.

Paiho has joined the supply chain of HTC Corp (宏達電), providing molded hooks and elastic jacquards for its Vive headsets.

As part of its efforts to diversify its product portfolio, Paiho also plans to explore business opportunities in the assistive technologies for the impaired market, the report said.