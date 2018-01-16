Morgan Stanley among banks for Xiaomi’s IPO

Bloomberg

Xiaomi Corp (小米) has selected Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc among international banks for its planned initial public offering (IPO), a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Credit Suisse Group AG and Deutsche Bank AG have also been chosen to work on the IPO that could see the company target a valuation of as much as US$100 billion, the person said, asking to not be identified as the details are private.

The Beijing-based company is still considering Chinese underwriters, and is yet to decide on the timing and location of the share sale, the person said.

Xiaomi, which raised money at a US$45 billion valuation in 2014, could be the biggest IPO since Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s (阿里巴巴) US$25 billion debut.

After a disastrous 2016 that saw its market share plunge, the smartphone maker has bounced back by revamping its sales model and pushing heavily into India, where it rivals Samsung Electronics Co as the biggest vendor.

The company topped its annual 100 billion yuan (US$15 billion) sales target by the end of October last year.

Shares of Xiaomi’s rivals fell in Hong Kong.

Lenovo Group Ltd (聯想) dropped as much as 1.3 percent, while ZTE Corp (中興) lost 2.2 percent.

Under chairman and cofounder Lei Jun (雷軍), Xiaomi is looking to enter developed markets for smartphones as it consolidates its positions in emerging markets such as India and Russia.

It entered Spain last year and is also said to be talking to US carriers to sell devices on Apple Inc’s home turf.

Apart from smartphones, Xiaomi has backed dozens of start-ups producing a wide spectrum of products from wearables to rice cookers.

Total sales from its ecosystem doubled to 20 billion yuan last year, the company said last month.

Xiaomi takes an undisclosed cut of its partners’ sales, who carry the “Mi” brand on their wares in return for the larger company’s backing and guidance.

Huami Corp (華米), which makes wearable devices, last week filed for a NASDAQ IPO.

Beyond that hardware network, Xiaomi’s experience running an online community of an estimated 200 million and developing software might prove attractive to investors, Counterpoint Research analyst James Yan said.

The company could generate more revenue from in-app ads and harness growing data on its users, for instance, he said.

“The Chinese smartphone market looks stable for Xiaomi, but expanding sales from ecosystem partners could drive Xiaomi’s valuation,” Yan said.

In software, “Xiaomi enjoys a big edge as other Chinese vendors lack a well-established software business,” he added.

Xiaomi’s biggest competitors at home include Huawei Technologies Co (華為) and Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp (歐珀移動).

The company plans to build 1,000 “Mi Home” stores by next year — about twice Apple’s global store count — targeting 70 billion yuan of retail sales by 2021.