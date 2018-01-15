Staff writer

TECHNOLOGY

Ennoconn buying into health

Industrial PC maker Ennoconn Corp (樺漢科技) on Friday said it plans to acquire a 19.5 percent stake in medical display supplier Diva Laboratories Ltd (鈺緯科技) for NT$279 million (US$9.43 million), as the company moves to expand its presence in the healthcare market. Ennoconn, a subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), said it plans to purchase 14.5 million Diva shares at NT$19.3 per share via private placement. Diva makes display products for global brands on a contract basis.

SOLAR

Pan Jit to book impairments

Diode maker Pan Jit International Inc (強茂) on Friday said it would book asset impairment charges of between NT$1.4 billion and NT$1.5 billion at the company’s solar cell and photovoltaic module subsidiary in China’s Jiangsu Province due to years of losses. Pan Jit said the company set up Jiangsu Aide Solar Energy Technology Co (江蘇艾德) 10 years ago, but only made a profit in its first year. The charges are estimated to erode Pan Jit’s earnings by NT$3.35 to NT$3.59 per share, said Pan Jit, which posted earnings of NT$1.63 per share in the first three quarters of last year.

INSURANCE

Zurich leaves Taiwan market

Swiss group Zurich Insurance Group AG has officially retreated from the Taiwanese market, as the company on Monday last week dissolved its local life insurance unit, Zurich International Life Taiwan Branch Ltd (台灣蘇黎世人壽). The move came after the company in 2016 sold its non-life-insurance assets in Taiwan to Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車). The Financial Supervisory Commission on Thursday said that no disputes were found among the insurer and its customers, as all effective policies had matured on Dec. 22 last year.