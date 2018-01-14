Zinc hits decade high as Chinese data boost metals

Bloomberg

Zinc prices hit a decade high on Friday on tighter supply concerns before settling lower on the day.

The metal used to galvanize steel posted a fifth straight weekly advance, the longest run in 13 months.

Most metals gained on the week, with aluminum jumping 1.8 percent on Friday as Chinese trade data increased optimism on demand.

Higher prices helped a gauge of mining stocks reach the highest in almost five years.

Base metals are near multiyear highs amid solid trade data that shows China, the world’s top user, continuing to gobble up commodities while also increasing exports last month — signaling healthy demand elsewhere.

Prices are also getting support from the US dollar’s selloff, which is making metals cheaper for major consumers outside the US, such as China.

“From the macro point of view, this is not an environment where you’d want to be shorting metals,” Michael Widmer, head of metals research at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said by telephone from London.

Zinc slipped 0.1 percent to US$3,383.50 a tonne on the London Metal Exchange (LME), bringing gains for the week to 0.9 percent.

Low treatment charges for concentrates, high physical delivery premiums for refined metal and low stockpiles all point to a tight market, Widmer said.

LME inventories fell for a 13th week, reaching the lowest level since October 2008.

PALLADIUM GAINS

Palladium bulls are having a party. The metal used to curb pollution from gasoline-fueled engines climbed to a record in the spot market amid signs of robust demand.

Palladium last year climbed 56 percent in the spot market, while its counterpart in the futures market beat returns of 33 other most-actively traded commodities tracked by Bloomberg.

Supplies of the metal are expected to tighten further.

Palladium production will lag behind consumption until at least 2022, Morgan Stanley analysts said in report on Dec. 11 last year.

Palladium inventories in warehouses tracked by the New York Mercantile Exchange shrank 25 percent last month, capping a fourth straight annual decline, the longest streak since 2000.

The precious metal for immediate delivery on Friday climbed as much as 3.9 percent to US$1,128.68 an ounce in New York, surpassing the record US$1,125 set 17 years ago, according to Bloomberg generic pricing.

On the Comex, the metal for March delivery settled at US$1,105.35, after extending its climb to an all-time high.

Other metals and mining:

Gold futures on Friday advanced to US$1,334.90 an ounce. It posted the fifth straight weekly advance, the longest stretch since mid-2016, rising 1.21 percent.

Aluminum on Friday rose as much as 2.5 percent amid expectations that the US Department Commerce might soon impose tariffs on imports. The price climbed even as data shows Chinese aluminum shipments reached a five-month high last month.

Copper slipped 0.4 percent to settle at US$7,110 a tonne.

“The physical market has not tightened as much as prices would suggest,” Widmer said.

The FTSE 350 Mining Index added as much as 0.5 percent to the highest since February 2013.