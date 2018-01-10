Agencies

SUPERMARKETS

Merry Morrison Christmas

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC reported Christmas sales that surpassed estimates, raising investor hopes that the UK’s grocers enjoyed a better holiday season than other retailers. Same-store sales excluding fuel rose 2.8 percent in the 10 weeks that ended on Sunday, the Bradford, England-based company said in a statement yesterday. That beat analysts’ estimate for a gain of 1.8 percent. “More and more customers found more things they wanted to buy at competitive prices at Morrisons this Christmas,” chief executive officer David Potts said.

BREXIT

London promises tax relief

The British government on Monday pledged on Monday to ease the potential harm to more than 100,000 companies that might have to pay sales tax upfront on goods imported from the EU for the first time after Brexit. The changes included in a new taxation bill, one of many laws passing through parliament, have alarmed company bosses, who said the move would create cash flow problems and increase the cost of doing business. “It is an issue, [for] which the government and the Treasury has sympathy,” British Junior Treasury Minister Mel Stride said during a debate in parliament. “It is something that we will be closely looking at.”

TECHNOLOGY

GoPro cutting 20% of jobs

GoPro announced Monday it will cut more than 20 percent of its staff and signaled it was willing to consider a sale following weak holiday-season sales. The camera and technology company said it would cut its workforce of 1,254 to fewer than a thousand. It also plans to exit the drone business and CEO Nicholas Woodman is to accept a salary of just US$1 this year. The company’s share price plummeted amid the disappointing reports. A source said that GoPro hired JPMorgan Chase to advise it on strategic options, including a possible sale. Woodman earlier told CNBC that the company expected to remain independent, but would consider a sale.

FINANCING

Port warned over credit

An Australian deep water port linked to one of the world’s biggest planned coal mines should lock in refinancing within six months of a loan maturing in November to safeguard credit ratings on its debt, S&P Global Ratings said. Adani Abbot Point Terminal Pty in Queensland state, controlled by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, has to refinance about A$326 million (US$256 million) of the loan due in November, S&P said. The credit assessor currently has a “BBB-” credit score and stable outlook on the port’s rated debt securities. “We expect the refinance to be completed on time,” S&P analyst Meet Vora said in a telephone interview. “If it’s within the six months of the maturity and nothing’s happening we start getting a bit concerned, which is where we need to start taking some actions.”

AUTOMAKERS

Hyundai bucks electric trend

Hyundai Motor Co on Monday showcased a hydrogen fuel-cell-powered vehicle at the CES consumer gadget show, bucking the all-electric trend of most rival automakers. The South Korean manufacturer debuted its Nexo, a sport utility vehicle that uses voice commands, artificial intelligence and can be transformed into an autonomous car. “We call this the next future utility vehicles,” Hyundai vice president Lee Ki-sang said. Hyundai said it plans to sell the Nexo in California later this year, in a bet on hydrogen even as many rivals turn to battery power.