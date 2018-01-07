Agencies

CANADA

Jobless rate at all-time low

The unemployment rate fell to 5.7 percent last month, the lowest since comparable data began being collected in January 1976, official data showed on Friday. The economy added 79,000 jobs last month, as part of an upward trend seen in recent months, Statistics Canada said. For last year as a whole, 423,000 jobs were created, pushing unemployment down from 6.9 percent at the end of 2016 to 5.7 percent last month.

EUROPEAN UNION

Inflation dips 0.1 percent

Official figures show that inflation across the 19-nation eurozone dipped modestly last month, largely because of a moderation in the growth of energy price rises. Eurostat, the EU’s statistics agency, on Friday said that consumer prices across the eurozone were 1.4 percent higher in the year to last month, down from 1.5 percent the month before. The decline means that inflation remains well below the European Central Bank’s policy goal of just less than 2 percent.

REAL ESTATE

HNA to sell London offices

HNA Group Co (海航集團) has approached brokers about the possible sale of two office buildings in London’s Canary Wharf financial district as it seeks to shed assets and cut its debt burden, two people with knowledge of the discussions said. The Chinese conglomerate has sought advice from brokers on the value of 30 South Colonnade and 17 Columbus Courtyard with a view to selling them, two of the people said. HNA has also approached investors that might be interested in purchasing the properties, which cost the company about ￡366 million (US$497 million) in total, another person said.

BRAZIL

Wind turbine talks near end

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA is in final negotiations to supply about 700 megawatts of wind turbines for power plants in the nation, people familiar with the talks said. The deals are to supply equipment for projects that Voltalia SA, EDP Renovaveis SA, Enel Green Power SpA, and Neoenergia SA are developing in northeast Brazil, the people said. The orders are all for wind farms that won government-organized power auctions last month.

GERMANY

Metals workers plan strike

Tens of thousands of workers in the metals and engineering industries are to stage walkouts at companies across the nation from next week as part of a campaign for higher pay, powerful union IG Metall said on Friday. The nation’s biggest union is demanding a 6 percent wage rise this year for about 3.9 million workers in the sector. Employers have dismissed IG Metall’s pay claim as excessive and so far offered only a 2 percent increase as well as a 200 euro (US$241) one-off payment in the first quarter.

RETAIL

Neiman replacing CEO

Luxury retailer Neiman Marcus Group is naming a Ralph Lauren executive to succeed its chief executive and president Karen Katz, who is retiring. The Dallas-based retailer, which has been looking to cut its debt from leveraged buyouts and reshape how it markets to customers’ changing buying habits, said that Geoffroy van Raemdonck is to officially start on Feb. 12. Katz is to continue to serve on the company’s board of directors.